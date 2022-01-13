Thank you, Montana, for your generosity during Town Pump’s 2021 Campaign

For 20 years now annually on October 1st, Town Pump team members across Montana have begun asking our very generous customers, casino players, and hotel guests if they would like to make a donation to their local food bank as part of the “Help Those in Need” campaign.

The response from our team members and customers is truly inspiring, but in Montana, that is to be expected. We have received do- nations from $1 dollar up to several hundred dollars. THANK YOU!

All of these donations are forwarded to the food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens in the communities in which they were received in. There are no restrictions on how the food banks use these funds; the local boards make these decisions.

In 2021, through your generosity, $456,439 was raised statewide! This will provide 1.5 million wholesome meals for our Montana neighbors in need.

Town Pump 2021 Collections by Community:

• Anaconda........................ $5,937

• Belgrade/Bozeman ........$37,167

• Big Timber....................... $7,571

• Billings .......................... $26,874

• Boulder ........................... $5,533

• Browning ........................ $1,046

• Butte ............................... $51,194

• Chinook .......................... $4,756

• Colstrip ............................. $284

• Columbia Falls ............... $5,528

• Columbus ......................... $2,111

• Conrad ............................ $6,160

• Cut Bank ......................... $3,330

• Deer Lodge ..................... $5,519

• Dillon .............................. $5,972

• Ennis ................................ $3,317

• Eureka .............................. $1,579

• Forsyth ............................. $1,195

• Glendive........................... $1,142

• Great Falls..................... $36,935

• Hamilton........................ $10,861

• Hardin ............................. $2,504

• Havre ............................... $4,804

• Helena ............................ $27,541

• Kalispell ......................... $30,110

• Laurel ............................... $3,612

• Lewistown....................... $3,699

• Libby................................ $4,548

• Livingston ..................... $15,956

• Miles City ...................... $5,627

• Missoula Area including

• Bonner, Lolo, & Florence .. $40,384

• Plains ............................... $11,514

• Polson............................... $5,171

• Red Lodge....................... $1,030

• Ronan ................................. $197

• Shelby ............................... $8,127

• Sidney.............................. $3,838

• Stevensville ..................... $5,150

• Superior .......................... $1,954

• Thompson Falls............... $4,781

• Three Forks.................... $12,955

• Townsend......................... $5,413

• Troy ................................ $10,035

• White Sulphur Springs..........9,553

• Whitefish ........................ $2,722

• Whitehall ....................... $10,629

• Wolf Point.......................... $571

2021 TOTAL COLLECTED: $456,439

Town Pump has donated $10 Million in matching funds, contributing to the total of $43 million that has been donated to the food banks of Montana.

