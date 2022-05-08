Tammi Fisher: SCOTUS has never affected abortion policy in Montana

As a conservative, the lens through which each layer of government is viewed is similar to the “food pyramid.” The Federal government rests at the top, the smallest, governing as little as possible. Then comes the state and, at the bottom, local government. Under this view, the government closest to the people should govern greatest while still limiting its scope to only that which is necessary to prevent chaos and maintain public health, welfare, and safety. This viewpoint doesn’t change based on the issue at hand. True conservatives avoid chaos through reliance on form which is why we resist judicial activism.

Our Federal Constitution was founded upon the principles of a very limited federal government, perhaps because of a disdain for consolidated power in an institution out of touch with local issues. Our current federal government is a shambles; no one observing the U.S. Congress would allow its members to change the oil in their trucks, let alone decide how and when abortions should occur in Montana. The 10th Amendment is in place for a reason and promises that those issues not addressed in the Federal Constitution are left to the states to govern. The Roe v. Wade decision was a result of judicial activism and is inconsistent with the language in the Federal Constitution. No right to privacy is found in the Federal Constitution. Creating one to affect an outcome doesn’t sit well with conservatives, notwithstanding that as a Montanan, I favor an explicit right of privacy being amended into the Federal Constitution. Barring such an amendment, Roe has lacked sound constitutional footing since its issuance. So, the Supreme Court leak of a draft decision that sends the issues surrounding abortion back to the states remedies what conservatives — even pro-choice conservatives — viewed as wrong from the inception.

Our foundational documents place checks and balances over all issues as superior to politics; chaos doesn’t ensue when we adhere to boundaries explicit in the Constitution. If the draft decision leaked from the United State Supreme Court becomes the final decision, Montana will do what the United States Constitution tells us it should and already has done. As our state constitution has an explicit right of privacy, the decisions made in our state concerning legislation on abortion at the very least rely upon an express foundation rather than an imaginary or “implied” right to privacy the Roe court relied on. Montanans expending energy protesting overturning Roe is an exercise in futility as Roe has never governed abortion policy in Montana. The legislature and ultimately the Montana Supreme Court are vested with jurisdiction on this issue by the plain language of the US Constitution. This approach is consistent with our Montana values; regardless of the issue, Montana — not Washington D.C. — should decide what is best for Montanans.

