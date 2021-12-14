Syd and Brayton Erickson: 'We just become part of their journey'

As directors of the Butte Rescue Mission, Syd and Brayton Erickson have an open-door policy.

Make that open-door policies — with an “s.”

“We have a heart to help anybody who needs anything here,” Brayton said from a small office at the Mission’s Center of Hope campus on East Platinum Street. “Our emergency shelter is open 24-7 — the Mission itself is open 24-7, and as long as somebody is not a threat to themselves or others, we are here to help.”

The flip side, Syd said, “is we also want anyone who has a heart to help those we serve and wants to be involved — we also have an open door to that.”

The couple replaced former director Rocky Lyons in March 2020 when the Mission’s board wanted a change in leadership. The Ericksons had just gotten started when COVID hit.

They quickly implemented social distancing and other safety measures. Sleeping assignments were rearranged. Changes were made for intake screening and transportation. They worked with community agencies on many things and obtained masks for staff and guests.

Their response to COVID and their dedication to serving the hungry and homeless are why several people nominated them as Local Heroes in Butte and they were among those chosen.

“Understanding that supporting neighbors in need takes many hands, Syd and Brayton have networked with other social service agencies in Butte to coordinate support for hurting neighbors," said Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

The foundation has long supported the Mission, and McGladdery was among those who nominated the Ericksons.

“They met each challenge and focused on the Mission’s goal to feed, clothe, shelter and restore hope, through the life-changing power of Jesus Christ,” he said.

The Mission is a Christian-based organization and Syd and Brayton Erickson, simply put, are rooted in faith.

“Faith is everything for us,” Syd said. “It’s why we do anything.”

“I was a mechanic and now I’m a director of the Rescue Mission, so there’s a certain amount of faith that went into that,” Brayton said with a laugh.

Before taking on the current role with her husband, Syd was a stay-at-home mother and a teacher to their three home-schooled daughters — 13-year-old Kolbie, 15-year-old Maisy and 17-year-old Andie. She also worked part-time jobs at the Hummingbird Café and the Red Cross.

Brayton has worked in the automotive industry as a mechanic, diagnostic technician and shop foreman.

“I think there was a point where I realized that I was fixing cars and I just wasn’t adding as much value to people as God was calling me to, and the opportunity for the Mission came up,” he said.

They were hired as a team and work as a team.

“There are things that Syd is good at that I’m not good at and there are things that I’m good at that she’s not good at,” Brayton said. “But I think more than just a team, it became a family thing.”

Among other things, their daughters helped the Mission develop partnerships with local businesses and community agencies during the pandemic. Heck, they were part of the decision to take the job in the first place.

“I don’t remember which kid it was but they were like, ‘You guys were literally praying to go into the ministry. What are you even thinking about?’” Syd said. “To them, it (the decision) was easy. Their faith was so big, they said, ‘The Lord literally dropped it in your lap. We’ll help.’”

Since coming on board, with lots of support from others, there’s now a playground on the Mission campus. There’s a “Celebrate Recovery” group that meets in a church. Job-training efforts are underway.

A recently secured state grant will allow the Mission to convert an old warehouse on the campus into a place for providing safer food and laundry services and expanded programs.

At the heart of everything they do, of course, are those who are hungry or homeless. And many find a way forward.

“Many people come here because they are at the lowest point, maybe of their lives, and they just don’t have any place else to turn,” Brayton said. “It’s in those moments they can really define their success.

“When you point them in the right direction and you offer grace and you share the love of Christ, from that point they get to choose their steps, and we just become part of their journey.”

