Suspect in Saturday shooting in Butte is jailed

Emergency lights

A man who was shot Saturday afternoon on East Park Place in Butte remains hospitalized and a male suspect in the shooting is jailed, pending determination of the criminal charges he could face. 

Sheriff Ed Lester said it appears the victim of the shooting will survive. 

Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place after receiving a report that a man had been shot. 

Lester said authorities are not releasing the name of the victim or shooter at this time, noting the investigation of the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

He said police recovered a 9 mm handgun involved in the incident. 

Lester said there is no ongoing public danger related to the shooting and that more details will be released when available. 

