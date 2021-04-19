Susanne Dauenhauer: Butte school board trustee candidate

Susanne Dauenhauer

What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?

School funding is always a top priority of mine. We need adequate funding in order to provide our students the best education so that they can become productive members of our community. COVID has become another part of this equation by affecting enrollment numbers that may in turn affect funding for the next three years. We will have to take this into consideration in our next budget cycle.

Safety and security are also very important. We have upgraded the security systems at all elementary schools and will complete the EMS upgrade in the near future as part of the bond. We are currently evaluating the security at Butte High School.

What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?