Susanne Dauenhauer: Butte school board trustee candidate

Susanne Dauenhauer
What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?
School funding is always a top priority of mine. We need adequate funding in order to provide our students the best education so that they can become productive members of our community. COVID has become another part of this equation by affecting enrollment numbers that may in turn affect funding for the next three years. We will have to take this into consideration in our next budget cycle.
Safety and security are also very important. We have upgraded the security systems at all elementary schools and will complete the EMS upgrade in the near future as part of the bond. We are currently evaluating the security at Butte High School.
What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?
Education is very important to me. I have been involved in the Butte School District as a parent and volunteer for the last 20 years. I am also involved in the Butte Education Foundation whose primary focus is to promote public education and to provide additional support to the district. As with anything new it takes a while to learn the ropes, having been on the board for several years I am in the position to effectively contribute to the board from day one.
Students and staff are emerging from an unprecedented and deeply challenging time tied to COVID-19. What can the board do to support the district and its students as this emergence proceeds?
This has been a trying year for all students and the entire staff. Last summer we developed a plan to keep our schools open and students and staff safe. We need to continue this plan through the end of this year and then reevaluate the current infection and vaccination rates in Butte Silver Bow. Hopefully, if the rates are favorable we will be able to return to pre-COVID procedures in the next year.