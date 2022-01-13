Summertime reading benefits Students all year long

Each summer, libraries across Montana host summer reading programs designed to promote, encourage, and support reading.

The benefits to readers in a summer reading program include encouraging life-long reading habits, stimulates interest in the library and reading, exercises the brain over the summer, provides a great summer activity, and helps prevent the summer slide in a child’s reading skills. Reading is a fundamental skill and a gateway to success in life.

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation’s Keep Kids Reading program was designed to oﬀer financial assistance to libraries across Montana which oﬀer a summer reading program.

The grants could be used for books, prizes, snacks, staﬃng and other materials needed for a successful program.

A successful summer reading program takes hard work and commitment on the part of librarians, library staﬀ, and volunteers. These individuals have provided an opportunity for children to sharpen their reading skills while enjoying the amenities of our local libraries.

They are truly Montanans helping Montanans.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: townpumpfoundation.com/reading

Organizations receiving 2021 Keep Kids Reading grants totaling $76,000:

• Beartooth Elementary School

• Belgrade Community Library

• Big Horn County Library

• Billings Public Library

• Bitterroot Public Library

• Boulder Community Library

• Bozeman Public Library Foundation

• Broadwater School & Community Library

• Broadwater Social Services Committee

• Butte Silver Bow Public Library

• Carnegie Public Library - Big Timber

• Chief Dull Knife College

• Chouteau County Library Foundation

• Columbia Falls High School

• Columbia Falls School District

• Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc.

• Conrad Public Library

• Daniels County Library

• Darby Community Public Library

• Dillon Public Library

• Drummond School & Community Library

• Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

• Ekalaka Public Library

• Fallon County Library, Inc.

• Friends of Madison Valley Public Library

• Friends of the Bicentennial Library of Colstrip

• Friends of the Big Sky Community Library

• Friends of the Bridger Library

• Friends of the Lewistown Public Library

• Friends of the Liberty County

• Library Friends of the Meagher County-City

• Library Friends of the Roosevelt County

• Library Friends of the Thompson Falls Library

• Friends of the Whitehall Community Library

• George McCone Memorial County Library

• Glacier County Library

• Memorial Foundation Glasgow City-County Library

• Glendive Public Library

• Great Falls Public Library

• Harlem Public Library

• Harlowton Public Library

• Havre-Hill County Library Foundation

• Hearst Free Library - Anaconda

• Imagine IF Library Foundation LaMotte School

• Lewis & Clark Library

• Lincoln County Library Foundation (Libby)

• Lincoln County Library Foundation (Troy)

• Livingston - Park County Library

• Livingston School District - East Side School Library

• Manhattan Community Library

• Miles City Public Library

• Mineral County Public Library

• Missoula Public Library - Lolo Branch

• Moore School

• North Lake County Public Library

• North Valley Public Library - Stevensville

• Park City School Library

• Philipsburg Area Community Library

• Prairie County Library

• Radley Elementary School- East Helena

• Red Lodge Carnegie Library

• Richey Public Library

• Sidney-Richland County Library

• Stanford Library Guild

• Stillwater County Library

• Sunburst Branch Library

• Toole County Library

• Twin Bridges Public Library

• United Way of Yellowstone County

• Valier Public Library

• Wedsworth Memorial Library - Cascade

• West Shore Community Library

• West Valley School - Kalispell

• Whitefish Library Association

• William K. Kohrs Memorial Library

