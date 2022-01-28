Sully was one of several dogs transferred to Pintler Pets by another rescue person on 05/16/2021. We estimate his age... View on PetFinder
Montana Highway Patrol believes the victim over-corrected and lost control of her Jeep Wrangler on Montana 55 and was ejected when the vehicle rolled.
An unwavering love for Butte, in good times and in bad, has kept these long-time business owners in the area for decades.
A truck driver from Texas said to have limited experience driving on snow and ice and two passengers in her Peterbilt 18-wheeler escaped serio…
Prosecutors provide far more details in filed charging documents claiming a Butte man had been stalking his ex-wife before he barged into her residence in November, pepper-sprayed her and a man inside and shot at the man with a pistol before fleeing.
A judge sentenced 43-year-old Paul Anthony Weitzel to eight years in prison Wednesday for raping a 15-year-old girl in Butte in 2019.
Thursday's police reports note stolen items, including a 55-inch television, Xbox and a jacket valued at $109.
President Joe Biden will nominate Anaconda native Jesse Laslovich to be U.S. Attorney for Montana, the White House announced Wednesday.
Butte, Highway Patrol arrests
