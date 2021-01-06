Sugar Loaf Lodge offers avalanche safety class

ANACONDA — Reservations are filled for Hallie Zolynsky's full-day intensive avalanche clinic Saturday, Jan. 9, at Sugar Loaf Lodge on Mill Creek Road. The clinic includes information about proper gear, types of avalanches, terrain choices, impact of weather, digging a snow pit, using a beacon, probe and shovel, and much more.
The clinic sizes are being kept small for safety precautions and for a better learning experience. Also, there will be precautions in place for COVID-19 such as participants are required to wear face masks for indoor class sessions, six feet apart at all times and they will be cleaning all surfaces before and after class. Participants are encouraged to use their own gear and if any gear is borrowed they will be sanitizing it.