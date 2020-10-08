Students have hand in Clark Fork 'rescue mission'

September’s last-minute rescue attempt to keep another fish kill from happening on the Upper Clark Fork, performed by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, was spurred in part by solid research from University of Montana-Western students.
For many years, Professor Rob Thomas’ Environmental Field Studies class has done research on the state of southwest Montana streams. Previous projects include studies of the Upper Big Hole and of Poindexter Slough, which flows out of and back into the Beaverhead River near Dillon.
“We’re on the block system at Western, and that enables me to have students work on real projects, and so for years we’ve been doing this kind of work,” Thomas said.
In 2019, the project Thomas’ class took on, commissioned by the Clark Fork Coalition, had real urgency attached.
In September 2019, a flood blew out deteriorating earthen berms built decades ago by Atlantic Richfield along the Upper Clark Fork to try to contain runoff from “slickens,” or areas of extremely contaminated mining waste near the river. The flooding deeply eroded the slickens and hastened the collapse of the berms, pushing toxic sediments into the Clark Fork. A significant fish kill resulted.
Over the next several weeks, Thomas’ class did research to confirm and quantify exactly what happened.
They studied stream morphology, function and stability, and assessed macroinvertebrates, sediment distribution and contamination at three locations within the Phase 3 proposed restoration area, a reach of the river between Warm Springs and Galen. They also examined two locations where restoration had already taken place, as “control” sites.
What they found was dramatic.
While the structure of the river itself was in relatively good shape, the young scientists found significant changes to the river’s flood plain “due to erosion of slickens during runoff and flooding, in some cases resulting in partial evulsion of the stream into new channels cut through slickens,” according to the executive summary of the study they produced.
Gathering data on the susceptibility of bank erosion and feeding it into a mathematical formula called the Bank Erosion Hazard Index, the students determined that the river’s banks in Phase 3 are highly susceptible to erosion.
Also in-stream macroinvertebrates were systematically sampled and compared with those at the control sites. The students found that total counts, diversity of species and the richness of that diversity – the way the species are distributed – were all “very poor” at sites located downstream of the slicken runoff points.
The macroinvertebrates’ health is key to the health of the river as a fishery.
“Like fish, these macroinvertebrates take in oxygen through gill structures and are likely susceptible to contaminated sediment and water,” the summary said. “It was noted during the picking and counting of the specimens in the lab that a high percentage … had abnormalities indicating mutation or tumors, possibly related to longterm exposure to contaminated sediment and/or water.”
The students also gathered sediment from the river at slicken-erosion sites and control sites. The samples were tested using a hand-held X-ray fluorescence instrument at Montana Tech, “courtesy of Dr. Chris Gammons,” Thomas said. The samples taken from sites where slickens had eroded were found to have a much higher concentration of copper, arsenic, cadmium, lead, zinc and iron.
Thomas said the samples were then taken and tested using a more sophisticated process, and the results mirrored those of the earlier tests.
The study’s results, he said, “were compelling to those managing the site.
“The students’ work resulted in site-management changes, and that’s a big deal,” he said.
This year, Thomas brought students back to the river.
He said their research, compared against the baseline assessment done by last year’s class, will provide a gauge of the effectiveness of the emergency work the NRDP has done – primarily the installation of straw bales and other barriers in the many spots where the earthen berms have failed.
They have pulled sediment samples that are ready to go to Gammons at Tech. They are examining the macroinvertebrates they have sampled.
Mana Bryant, a junior from Hawaii studying environmental sciences and geology, was among the students in Thomas' class working on the Upper Clark Fork this year.
"I'd heard from previous students that this class gives you real-world experience," she said, "and that's what this is."
Bryant and three other group members worked on digitally mapping the stream, measuring the sediments at discharge and control sites, taking the all-important sediment samples, and getting a picture of how the metals have been distributed in the river's environment.
"We might not think about it, but streams change so much, even over the course of one year," Bryant said. "I can't wait to see the results to see how the sediments have changed."
On the last day in the field, Bryant said, after her work was done she was able to observe the students working on gathering macroinvertebrate data. "At least I got a little sense of it," she said.
Bryant says that what made her pick Western was "the block program for sure." She said she was deciding between several options, but when she saw how the block schedule was organized, "I was completely sold."
The experience at Western has totally justified her decision. "I love this school," Bryant says.
Alex Leon of the Clark Fork Coalition said the work the students have done over the past two years is hugely important.
"It takes multiple pieces of evidence before the state is comfortable in modifying what they're doing, and that's what these students provided last year," Leon said.
He pointed out that some of the students' findings in 2019 were eye-popping for the state's restoration experts.
"At the base of some of those slickens, the sediment samples were shocking," Leon said. "One sediment sample measured 10 percent iron content. And another found 8,000 parts per million of copper — that's nearly 1 percent copper. That's a super-high result, and those samples were really valuable" to drive home the urgency of the need for remedial work.
"There's just no question," Leon said. "The students' work was one of the things that helped move the needle" on the cleanup.
“We understand that there’s a chance they’ll begin restoration work this winter,” UM-Western's Thomas said. “Our students are really happy to provide the state and the Clark Fork Coalition with information that can help with the prioritization of this restoration.
“The way I look at it,” Thomas said, “is that it’s public dollars supporting the Montana university system that are put to good use, providing a public good.”
