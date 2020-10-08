Students have hand in Clark Fork 'rescue mission'

They have pulled sediment samples that are ready to go to Gammons at Tech. They are examining the macroinvertebrates they have sampled.

Mana Bryant, a junior from Hawaii studying environmental sciences and geology, was among the students in Thomas' class working on the Upper Clark Fork this year.

"I'd heard from previous students that this class gives you real-world experience," she said, "and that's what this is."

Bryant and three other group members worked on digitally mapping the stream, measuring the sediments at discharge and control sites, taking the all-important sediment samples, and getting a picture of how the metals have been distributed in the river's environment.

"We might not think about it, but streams change so much, even over the course of one year," Bryant said. "I can't wait to see the results to see how the sediments have changed."

On the last day in the field, Bryant said, after her work was done she was able to observe the students working on gathering macroinvertebrate data. "At least I got a little sense of it," she said.