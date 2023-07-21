The Department of Veterans Affairs is replacing Montana VA Director Judy Hayman following months of concerns raised by Montana's congressional delegation.

VA will announce a comprehensive review of Montana VA Health Care, and Duane Gill will become Montana VA acting director next week. Hayman remains employed by Veterans Affairs.

Sources close to the story tell Lee Montana Newspapers that among the issues surfacing ahead of the leadership change was Montana VA's hiring of a felony sex off ender once featured on the TV show "To Catch a Predator." When a concerned employee questioned Hayman about the hire, that employee was told to keep quiet.

VA officials in Washington, D.C., and Montana would not comment on the hiring when asked by Lee Montana Newspapers, sticking to prepared remarks about operational oversight concerns. The VA hospital at Fort Harrison had been investigated for mismanagement earlier this year following complaints.

A January report by the Office of Inspector General found that instances of patient mistreatment and misdiagnosis at the VA Miles City Community Living Center and at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center. In one case, a veteran diagnosed with COVID-19 was later determined at a private hospital to have terminal metastatic lung cancer.

"Leadership failures at VA Montana will not be tolerated, period. I'm glad to see VA taking action, because the fact is anything that prevents even a single veteran from accessing the timely, high-quality care and benefits they deserve is a non-starter for me," U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, said in an email. Tester is chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs. "I've been in touch with VA Montana's new acting director, as well as Secretary McDonough and Under Secretary for Benefits Elnahal on this issue, and will continue to work with them to ensure VA Montana lives up to the needs of Montana's veterans."

The news of Hayman's replacement was quickly politicized by Republicans in Montana's congressional delegation, particularly U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Daines is overseeing eff orts to unseat Tester.

"The fact that it took this long for the administration to make a much-needed leadership change in Montana shows the Biden administration is not prioritizing care for our veterans," Daines said in a press release. "Unfortunately, the Democrat-controlled Senate also continues to fail in its responsibility to conduct oversight and hold the VA accountable. This must change immediately, or our veterans will continue to be dishonored for their sacrifice."

U.S Rep. Matt Rosendale identified medical malpractice and hiring practices as the cause for the change in leadership. The two-term Republican said in a press release that there had been reports of a doctor at Fort Harrison performing unauthorized surgeries.

"I am pleased by the VA's decision to require a comprehensive review of the Montana VA Health Care System and the change in leadership. I am hopeful this will result in better practice, which will allow our veterans to be properly served," said Rosendale, who serves on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and its Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Staffing and care at Montana VA facilities have been at crisis levels for some time. In April 2022, Montana VA temporarily closed its Miles City long-term care center, citing safety concerns related to staffing shortages.

Thursday, Katherine Foley, Fort Harrison representative for the American Federation of Government Employees, identified 350 job vacancies.

"The change in command at VA Montana was deeply needed and something I have been pressing the VA secretary on for several months," Rep. Ryan Zinke said in a text. "My office has and will continue working with concerned veterans and employees who bring light to dangerous and unacceptable conditions at the VA."

