1-3 Zack Wheeler picked up his first win this month on Saturday, striking out 12 in eight shutout innings to lead the Phillies past the Braves in Atlanta. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nestled above Butte once stood a piece of paradise. Sounds like the start of a fairy tale — well almost, but not quite.
A woman says county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher yelled and humiliated her; he denies yelling and says the account was dramatized.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A state senator and a backer of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home are criticizing Gov. Greg Gianforte for vetoing funding to expand the home.
NorthWestern Energy and St. James Healthcare are among those backing a company's request for abatements in Butte.