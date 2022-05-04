Stanford coach VanDerveer to deliver UM-Western's commencement address

DILLON — Tara VanDerveer, legendary Stanford women’s basketball coach and the all-time winningest coach in women’s basketball, will be speaker at the University of Montana Western’s 125th annual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in the Straugh gymnasium on the Dillon campus.

Karl Ulrich, Ph.D., professor of biological science, will be the chief marshal in the ceremony set to graduate 389 students and award at least 420 degrees. Of the 389 students, 40 have completed two or more degrees, and 64% of the graduates are receiving honors by achieving a GPA of 3.33 or higher. 205 graduates have chosen to participate in this year’s ceremony.

Vanderveer is one of the top coaches in the history of the sport, both collegiately and internationally, and is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

VanDerveer recently pledged to donate funds for humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine based on $10 donated for each successful three-point shot, from every team in the 2022 NCAA women’s tournament from beginning to end. She is also a vital benefactor to Montana Western’s tribal college education partnership program with Blackfeet Community College and Little Big Horn College.

For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream of the commencement ceremony will be available starting at 10 a.m. on May 7 by visiting the Southwestern MT News Facebook page (facebook.com/Southwesternmtnews) or YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/SouthwesternMTNews).

