Standard view: State's retreat from 'bad actor' enforcement is outrageous

It is indisputably essential to modern life, now more than ever when you consider green energy essentials like electric cars, solar panels and wind turbines. This is being written from atop the Richest Hill on Earth, where there’s more copper remaining than has been mined over the past 120 years. Weaning ourselves from fossil fuels means more and more demand for copper and other metals. We are entering what amounts to a new electrification of America, and just as the first depended on Butte’s copper, this phase depends on metals and minerals that must be mined. But the mining must be done responsibly.