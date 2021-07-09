Stage 1 fire restrictions enforced in parts of southwest Montana

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are limited to developed campsites with established fire pits. Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, or areas of 3 feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.

An exemption is in place for Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, where campfires are allowed within established campfire rings. Campfires are banned at fishing access sites in Jefferson County. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.

The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger.

Fire danger across southwest Montana is very high. Forested lands at all elevations are dry and varying wind gusts, difficult terrain, and multiple reports of fire starts in the last several days are all factors in the decision to move to Stage 1 Restrictions. Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Find fire restriction information and a web-based map located at MT Fire Info or contact the specific land management agency with jurisdiction. For additional details on fire restrictions, visit the fire restriction website at www.mtfireinfo.org.

