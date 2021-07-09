Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight Friday in parts of southwest Montana

Interagency fire management officials in southwest Montana have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions effective at midnight on Friday, July 9. Restrictions apply to various lands in the following counties: Madison, Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Powell County south of I-90 and Highway 12 and Granite County south of I-90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary.
Restrictions affect lands within the above listed counties and area lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (MT DNRC), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), National Park Service (NPS) within the Dillon Dispatch Zone.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the following exemptions or as designated in the specific closure order:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- All land within a city boundary is exempted.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are limited to developed campsites with established fire pits. Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, or areas of 3 feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.
An exemption is in place for Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, where campfires are allowed within established campfire rings. Campfires are banned at fishing access sites in Jefferson County. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed.
The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger.
Fire danger across southwest Montana is very high. Forested lands at all elevations are dry and varying wind gusts, difficult terrain, and multiple reports of fire starts in the last several days are all factors in the decision to move to Stage 1 Restrictions. Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.
Find fire restriction information and a web-based map located at MT Fire Info or contact the specific land management agency with jurisdiction. For additional details on fire restrictions, visit the fire restriction website at www.mtfireinfo.org.