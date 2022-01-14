Spreading Christmas Cheer to more Montana families

Toys and warm clothing for children, diapers and formula for newborns, warm gloves and hats for the homeless, food baskets, and hygiene items are just a few of the items our Montana neighbors receive at Christmas due to the eﬀorts of many groups and volunteer organizations that sponsor or adopt an individual or family during the holidays.

For fifteen years the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has provided funds to these community groups to help in their fundraising eﬀorts.

This past Christmas, 220 - $500 grants were awarded across Montana to make Christmas brighter for our friends and neighbors.

Over the past fifteen years $1.2 million has been donated to volunteer organizations to assist them with making Christ- mas brighter for our fellow Montanans.

"Thank you for allowing Immanuel Lutheran Church to be a part of your charitable giving. The Service Committee and several members of the church are busy securing items for several families to help their holidays be less stressful. With gratitude - thanks for all you do for Montana's families." - Immanuel Lutheran Church

Organizations receiving grants totaling $110,000 in 2021 included:

• Adventure Cycling Association - Missoula

• American Legion Auxiliary - Silver Bow County Unit 1

• American Legion Auxiliary Unit 27 - Missoula

• Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Head Start

• Angels in Camo - Great Falls

• Apostolic Resource Center, Inc. - Belgrade

• ASPEN - Livingston

• Avon Grange #125 - Anaconda

• AWARE Early Head Start - Billings

• Bear Creek Buckaroos 4-H Florence

• Beaverhead Development Corporation

• Belgrade Community Library Foundation

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country

• Big Hearts & Open Arms, Inc. - Eureka

• Big Sky Optimist Club of Billings

• Big Sky Senior Services - Billings

• Bikers for Kids in Need Great Falls

• Bill Carroll VFW Post 9040 Auxiliary - Dillon

• Billings Activity Program

• Billings Food Bank

• Boys & Girls Club of Lewistown

• Bozeman Health Foundation

• Broadwater Rodeo & Fair Association

• Butte 4C's

• Butte Rescue Mission

• CASA of Park and Sweetgrass Counties

• CASA/GAL of Gallatin Valley Program, Inc.

• Cathedral of St. Helena

• Central Montana Family Planning

• Central Montana Spirit of Christmas

• Chief Joseph Auxiliary Unit #135 - Lolo

• Choteau United Methodist Church

• Community Youth Initiative - Dillon

• Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc.

• Conrad/Brady Christmas Giving Tree

• Dandelion Foundation - Great Falls

• Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner- Great Falls

• Dena Tibbits - Babb

• Dillon Lions Club

• Dillon Main Street, LLC District 4 HRDC - Havre

• Domestic & Sexual Violence Services of Carbon County

• DPHHS Child & Family Services - Billings

• East Helena Schools

• East Middle School Student Council - Butte

• Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center

• Essential Eats Missoula

• Eureka Shop with A Cop

• Evergreen Rebekah Lodge #86 - Laurel

• Family Outreach Bozeman

• Family Outreach Butte

• Family Outreach Helena

• Family Promise of Greater Helena

• First Choice Home Health - Bozeman

• First Congregational Church UCC - Great Falls

• First Presbyterian Church

• Flathead Warming Center Free Cycles Missoula

• Fresh Life Church - Billings

• Fresh Life Church - Bozeman

• Fresh Life Church - Butte

• Fresh Life Church - Great Falls

• Fresh Life Church - Helena

• Fresh Life Church - Kalispell

• Fresh Life Church - Missoula

• Fresh Life Church - Polson

• Fresh Life Church - Whitefish

• Friends of Jaycee Park - Dillon

• Friends of the Community, Inc. - Livingston

• Friends of the Sun River Valley Helping Hands

• Simms

• Friendship Center of Helena

• Front Range CASA/GAL - Conrad

• Gallatin Valley Lutheran Fellowship - Belgrade

• Glasgow High School

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - Butte

• Good Samaritan Ministries & Thrift Store - Helena

• Grace Fund - Butte

• Gratitude in Action - Billings

• Great Falls Police Protective Association

• Great Falls Rescue Mission

• Greater Impact - Bozeman

• Halfmoon Highlanders 4H Club – Columbia Falls

• HAVEN Bozeman

• Havre Eagles Club

• Helena Sunrise Rotary

• Hellgate Elementary School - Missoula

• Hi Line Home Programs, Inc. - Glasgow

• Hi-Lines Help for Abused Spouses - Conrad

• Hope Lutheran Church - Bozeman

• Immanuel Lutheran Church - Missoula

• Interact Club of Butte

• Intermountain Children’s Home - Helena

• Jill Hamry - Butte

• Joliet Middle School

• Katherine L Gillispie, LCSW, BCBA, PLLC - Missoula

• Knees Community Club - Brady

• Kruzin' 4 Seniors, Inc. - Absarokee

• LaMotte School - Bozeman

• Liam's Wish - Miles City

• Libby Area Business Association

• Libby Montana Pregnancy Care Center

• Lincoln County Community Health Center

• Manhattan Presbyterian Church

• Meagher County Senior Center - WSS

• Miles City Foster Care Project

• Miles City Soup Kitchen

• Milltown Moose Lodge #2714 - Missoula

• Missoula Family YMCA

• Mountain Brook Ladies Club - Kalispell

• Mountain View Homemakers - Eureka

• Native American Children’s Association – Red Lodge

• NeighborWorks Great Falls

• New Hope Lutheran Church - Great Falls

• New Hope Pregnancy Center - Butte

• NW MT Association of Realtors - Kalispell

• Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church - Helena

• Out of the Wilderness - Billings

• P.E.O. Chapter AW - Cut Bank

• Pad for Paws Foundation - Helena

• Paradise Valley Giving Tree Parenting Place - Missoula

• Park County Health Department

• PIECE, Inc. - Bozeman

• Plains Bible Chapel

• Pleasant Valley Homemakers Community

• Assistance - Monarch

• Plymouth Congregational Church - Helena

• Poverello Center - Missoula

• Powell County High School

• PureView Health Center Pharmacy - Helena

• Reach Higher Montana - Helena

• Rebuilding Together Yellowstone County

• RiverStone Health Foundation

• Rocky Mountain Packers 4H - Clinton

• Rossiter Elementary School - Helena Rotary Club of Butte

• Ruby Valley Giving Tree - Alder

• Sacred Heart Circle - Joplin

• Saddle Peak PTX - Belgrade

• Sagebrush Food Pantry - Shelby

• Saint Leo's Church - Lewistown

• Saint Mary Catholic Community - Helena

• Salvation Army - Helena

• Sanders County Coalition for Families

• Sanders County Dog Training Club

• See A Need Take Action - Ramsay

• Shop With A Cop - Butte

• Soroptimist International of Great Falls

• Soroptimist International of Hamilton

• Soroptimist of Dillon

• Southwestern Montana Family YMCA - Dillon

• St. Bernard Council of Catholic Women - Billings

• St. Mary's Church - Columbus

• St. Paul Lutheran Church - Cut Bank

• St. Vincent DePaul - Billings

• The Bridge - Belgrade

• Three Forks High School

• Three Mile Community Senior Center - Stevensville

• Tikkum Olam Ministries, Inc. - Wolf Point

• TOPS MT 0414 Inverness - Hingham

• Townsend Rotary Club

• Toys for Tots - Anaconda Trinity Church - Bozeman

• Troy Christian Fellowship Twin Bridges High School

• Union Gospel Mission - Missoula

• United Congregational Church - Butte

• Venture Church - Bozeman

• West Mont - Helena

• Willing Workers Ladies Aid, Inc. – Gallatin Gateway

• Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch

• Youth Dynamics - Statewide

• YWCA Helena

