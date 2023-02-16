Allie Dale led a balanced Twin Bridges offense with 15 points for the Falcons, who soared to a 38-9 halftime lead and coasted to a 53-14 romp over the Rebels on Thursday at the MAC in Butte. Brooke Anderson added 11 for district regular-season champion Twin Bridges.

Playing in their first game in nearly two weeks, the Falcons were a tad rusty on the offensive end.

"It was good to get back in the swing of things and shake off the rust," said Twin Bridges coach Hannah Konen. "We didn't have a great shooting night, but we defended well and rebounded well."

Shayne Taylor scored five for Shields Valley.

The Falcons face Lone Peak on Friday at 6 p.m. in the 12C semifinals.

"I think we'll be looking to improve on (the win) on (Friday) night and I think after getting a game in after a couple weeks off we should be in a better place tomorrow," Konen said.

Also Thursday:

Boys' basketball

Ennis 51, Shields Valley 41: Clinton Buyan pumped in 23 points and Jeremya Mauch backed him with 13 as the Mustangs jumped to a fast start and held off the Rebels. Ennis led 18-7 after one quarter and by nine points after three. Jace Page scored 10 points, Robbie Anderson nine and Kyle Jerke eight for Shields Valley.

Philipsburg 59, Valley Christian 44: Cavan Babbitt was high man with 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Prospectors embarked on postseason play with a downing of the Eagles. Eric Pitcher added 12, 1,000-point career scorer Andrew Tallon 11 and Cayhel White 10 for Philipsburg, which also received from Jacob Dauenhauer. Zeke Glidewell scored 18 points for Valley Christian, which trailed 44-26 at intermission. Daniel Stoltz added nine and Caleb Glidewell eight.

Big Timber 35, Jefferson 32: Trevor Mosness scored nine points, Kyler Mehus added nine, and the Herders used a strong fourth quarter to grind past the Panthers. Jefferson trailed 25-22 entering the final eight minutes. Zach Zody led all scorers with 18 for the Panthers.

Whitehall 41, Townsend 40: After the Trojans built a 19-10 halftime lead, the Bulldogs roared back in the third quarter, going on a 17-9 rally to pull within one point. The teams played even in the final stanza to give Whitehall the victory. Gavin French put the Trojans on his back, hitting for 18 points. Parker Wagner added eight and Karsen Mcmillan seven. Jesus Garcia drained 14 points for Townsend. Sawyer Horne scored 10.

Manhattan Christian 67, Sheridan 36: The Eagles raced to a 24-3 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Panthers in tournament action. Mason Venema and Seth Amunrud poured in 18 points each, Tebarek Hill netted eight points and Christian Triemstra seven. Cade Cathey scored 10 points to lead Sheridan.

Girls' basketball

East Helena 58, Butte Central 49: Brooke Badovinac poured in 35 points, but it wasn't enough as the Maroons fell to the Vigilantes in East Helena. Dymon Root pumped in 27 for the Vigilantes and Montana Pierson added 10. Mollie Drew managed six points for Butte Central.

Anaconda 66, Deer Lodge 24: Meela Mitchell went off for 21 points, Maniyah Lunceford hit for 15, and the Copperheads blew past the Wardens in tournament play. Cali Pesanti and Larkin Galle added nine points each. Taylor Stevenson led Deer Lodge with nine points.

Philipsburg 49, Victor 14: Gretchen Hill led four players in double figures with 15 points for the Prospectors, who bolted to a 16-1 lead after one quarter. Rachel Ward and Ramsey Smith scored 11 apiece, and Montannah Piar added 10 for Philipsburg. Nola Smorowski scored five for Victor.

Ennis 61, Gardiner 16: Rylee Klasna hit four of eight 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead the Mustangs past the Bruins. Marlyssa Ledgerwood scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Payton Mallett snared a team-high 11 boards and added seven points. Megan Knack chipped in with seven points as well. Ellis Baer had seven points for Gardiner.

On Wednesday:

Boys' basketball

Sheridan 60, Twin Bridges 18: Cade Cathey was high man with 19 points and the Panthers burst to a 13-1 lead after one quarter on the way to routing the Falcons in their play-in game. Abram Miller added 11 points and Kyler Theis 10 for Sheridan. Reid Johnson scored five for Twin Bridges.

Lone Peak 61, Lima 37: Gus Hammond, Isaac Bedway and Max Romney led a balanced attack with 13 points apiece as the Big Horns won their play-in opener over the Bears. Juliusz Shipman added eight points for Lone Peak, which led 27-3 after one quarter. Kynd Hildreth scored nine for Lima.

Girls' basketball

Shields Valley 65, Lima 24: Nora Dominick drained 17 points as the Rebels cruised past the Bears in their play-in game. Mylee Peterson hit for 12 points, Asha Jerke nine and Tyler DeFord eight. Taryn Martinell netted eight points for Lima.

White Sulphur Springs 58, Sheridan 18: Kenzie Hereim poured in 25 points — including 5-for-9 from 3-point range — and Natalie Fisher had her back with 15 as the Hornets played their way into the rest of the tournament with a romp over the Panthers. Kendra Manger added eight for White Sulphur Springs. Emily LaYocona had 20 points and Catherine Gronning provided 13 for Sheridan.