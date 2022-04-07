Prep roundup: Dillon tennis bests Butte Central at Livingston duels

Dillon got the best of Butte Central during Thursday's three-way tennis duel in Livingston.

The Beavers took five of seven matches on both the boys and girls side. Dillon's top-three singles players on each side claimed victory, while the Maroons won both No. 4 singles matches, the No. 3 girls doubles match and the No. 2 boys doubles match.

Each match started tied 2-2, making each set best-of-three games.

Dillon's No. 1 girl Emma Mitchell narrowly won the first set against Maycee Anderson 7-6(8-6) before clinching the match with a 6-2 second set. Alanah Rose beat Mollie Drew 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles tilt and Brooklyn Williams defeated Miranda Murray 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 3 match.

Drew needed a tiebreaker to defeat Mikelle Mosher in the No. 4 girls singles match 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).

Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kindberg partnered to beat Butte Central's Payton Hartwick and Sage Wall 6-2, 6-4. The battle of No. 2 girls doubles went to Dillon's Aubrey Hawley and Cayenne McCabe, who scraped by with a 6-4, 5-7 (10-7) win over Merideth Varady and Murray. Kate Johnston and Lucy Kelly earned the Maroon's only girls doubles win with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Laura Martin and Jessica Harrison.

No. 1 boys player Marcus Sandall and No. 2 Kyle Hawley each won 6-2, 6-2 against Maroons Jim Bradshaw and Patrick Stimatz, respectively. Josiah Jones won 6-2, 6-3 against Trevor Phillips. Maroon Coy Campbell beat Dillon's Xavier Currie 6-3, 4-6 (10-8).

Dillon's top doubles team of John Bramlett and Daniel Martin defeated Maroons Drew Badovinac and Gaige Guldseth 6-2, 6-2. Butte's No. 2 boys team of Eric Hart and Nick Lester won 7-6(4), 6-3 (10-6) against Daniel Leonardson and Isaac Sandall. Milo Glossa and Jonathan Hernandez-Puga won 6-4, 7-5 over Justus McGee and Owen McPartland.

