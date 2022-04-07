Prep roundup: Dillon tennis bests Butte Central at Livingston duels

Dillon got the best of Butte Central during Thursday's three-way tennis duel in Livingston.
The Beavers took five of seven matches on both the boys and girls side. Dillon's top-three singles players on each side claimed victory, while the Maroons won both No. 4 singles matches, the No. 3 girls doubles match and the No. 2 boys doubles match.
Each match started tied 2-2, making each set best-of-three games.
Dillon's No. 1 girl Emma Mitchell narrowly won the first set against Maycee Anderson 7-6(8-6) before clinching the match with a 6-2 second set. Alanah Rose beat Mollie Drew 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 2 singles tilt and Brooklyn Williams defeated Miranda Murray 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 3 match.
Drew needed a tiebreaker to defeat Mikelle Mosher in the No. 4 girls singles match 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).
Rachel Fluckiger and Eden Kindberg partnered to beat Butte Central's Payton Hartwick and Sage Wall 6-2, 6-4. The battle of No. 2 girls doubles went to Dillon's Aubrey Hawley and Cayenne McCabe, who scraped by with a 6-4, 5-7 (10-7) win over Merideth Varady and Murray. Kate Johnston and Lucy Kelly earned the Maroon's only girls doubles win with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Laura Martin and Jessica Harrison.
No. 1 boys player Marcus Sandall and No. 2 Kyle Hawley each won 6-2, 6-2 against Maroons Jim Bradshaw and Patrick Stimatz, respectively. Josiah Jones won 6-2, 6-3 against Trevor Phillips. Maroon Coy Campbell beat Dillon's Xavier Currie 6-3, 4-6 (10-8).
Dillon's top doubles team of John Bramlett and Daniel Martin defeated Maroons Drew Badovinac and Gaige Guldseth 6-2, 6-2. Butte's No. 2 boys team of Eric Hart and Nick Lester won 7-6(4), 6-3 (10-6) against Daniel Leonardson and Isaac Sandall. Milo Glossa and Jonathan Hernandez-Puga won 6-4, 7-5 over Justus McGee and Owen McPartland.
Livingston Duels
Thursday
GIRLS
Butte Central 5, Hardin 2
Singles: Taiya Guptill (H) def. Maycee Anderson 7-5, 4-10 (10-8); Molly Drew (B) def. Violet Ramos 7-5, 6-3; Kate Johnston (B) def. Taryn Kaline 6-4, 6-4; Mollie Drew (B) def. Valeria Vazcarra 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Oceilly Blackeagle/Debra Dont Mix (H) def. Patron Hartwick/Sage Wall 6-4, 6-3; Miranda Murray/Meredith Varady (B) def. Avery Schubert/Rique Siemion 6-3, 4-6 (10-2); Kate Johnston/Lucy Kelly (B) def. Vestal Blackeagle/Betty Limberhand 7-5, 7-5.
BOYS
Hardin 5, Butte Central 2
Singles: Derek Blankenship (H) def. Jim Bradshaw 7-6(7-3), 6-4; Sean Mehling (H) def. Patrick Stimatz 6-2, 6-4; Brock Boyer (H) def. Trevor Phillips 7-5, 6-2; Kaden Billin (H) def. Coy Campbell 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Jamison Noteboom/Brandt Boyer (H) def. Drew Radovinac/Gage Guldseth 6-3, 6-3; Jack Baker/Chase Wells (H) def. Eric Hart/Nick Lester 7-6(7-3), 6-4; Justus McGee/Owen McPartland def. Justin Strait/Kevin Whiteman 5-7, 6-4 (11-9).
GIRLS
Butte Central 4, Park 3
Singles: Elsa Catune (P) def. Maycee Anderson 6-4, 6-4; Mollie Drew (B) def. Analeece Fredericks 6-3, 6-3; Merideth Varaday (B) def. Kylie Birge 6-3, 6-4; Maycee Anderson (B) def. Kepler Jacobik 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Debbie Chambers/Tess Cocotos (P) def. Payton Hartwisk/Sage Wall 6-2, 6-3; Miranda Murray/Meredith Varaday (B) def. Haley Tuccillo/Mady Gonzales 3-6, 6-6, 3-7; Louisa Lancelle/Ryan Davis (P) def. Kate Johnston/Lucy Kelly 6-3, 6-4.
BOYS
Park 6, Butte Central 1
Singles: Bodie Shepardson (P) def. Jim Bradshaw 6-2, 6-2; Bob Dungan (P) def. Patrick Stimatz 6-2, 6-4; Carson Bekedam (P) def. Trevor Phillips 6-3, 6-3; Carson Bekedam (P) def. Coy Campbell 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Caleb Jurdenson/Houston Dunn (P) def. Drew Badovinac/Gage Guldseth 6-3, 7-5; Eric Hart/Nick Lester (B) def. Baylor Beitel/Logan Jergenson 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; Max Favor/Carter Frederickson (P) def. Justus McGee/Owen McPartland 6-4, 6-3.
