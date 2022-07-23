 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Butte 100 Mountain Bike Race takes place in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

Photos: Butte 100 Mountain Bike Race takes place in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Sam Haraldson, of Bozeman, Mont. gestures as he leaves the starting line for the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Peter Sandstrom, of Bozeman, Mont. keeps his eyes on the trail ahead during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Christopher Mehlman of Manchester, Mass., rides through the vast landscape of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race on Saturday, July 23, 2022. For results of all three races, SEE SPORTS, page B3.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Ryan Morehouse, of Missoula, Mont. (rear) and Brad Herauf, of Bend, Ore. ride through the vast landscape of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

William Snider, of Helena, Mont. descends Delmoe Lake road towards Aid Station Six during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Kinsey Remien descends a hill on the Continental Divide Trail during the Butte 50 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Christopher Mehlman, of Manchester, Mass. celebrates while crossing the line for the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Mehlman won the Butte 100 with a time of 8:50:38.13.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Spectators watch Tyler Hurst cross the finish line for the Sorini 25 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Hurst finished 15th in the male division with a time of 2:56:26.08.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Jennifer Helm crosses Interstate 90 during the final stretch to the finish line of the Butte 50 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Competitors leave the starting line of the Butte 100-mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest just as the clock ticks over to 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Matt Acker, of Grand Rapids, Mich. rides through a beam of sunlight during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Adam Farabaugh, of Bozeman, Mont. climbs an hill during the early stages of the Butte 100 mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

William Snider, of Helena, Mont. speeds down a hill during the early stages of the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Scott Doherty, of Missoula, Mont. speeds down a hill during the early stages of the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Christopher Mehlman, of Manchester, Mass. rides through the vast landscape of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Will Kelsay, of Boulder, Colo. rides through the high desert landscape of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Brad Herauf, of Bend, Ore. navigates a section of single track through Thompson Park during the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Jason Brown navigates a downhill turn on the Continental Divide Trail during the Butte 50 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
072422-stnd-spt-butte-100-mtb

Christopher Funston, of Missoula, Mont. (left) and Will Dauenhauer, of Missoula, Mont. prepare their bikes prior to the start of the Butte 100 mile mountain bike race through Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

