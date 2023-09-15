The Dillon Beavers volleyball team remains unbeaten this season and they remained unbeaten in conference play following a 3-0 sweep of the Butte Central Maroons on Thursday night.

Dillon notched 31 kills in the win and scored a three-set win by the scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-16. Sydney Petersen, Sage Tash and Leila Stennerson all had seven kills in the win. Stennerson had 19 assists, seven digs and a block. Ariel Thomas also pitched in with six kills, two aces and one block. Ella Moodry was the top performer for Butte Central with eight kills and nine digs.

Dillon, which also beat Anaconda last Thursday, opened conference play with a 3-2 win over Frenchtown last Saturday on the road. The Beavers spotted the Broncs two sets after dropping the first two 25-15 and 25-19, but rallied to take he last three: 26-24, 25-19 and 15-12. Tash had a team-high nine kills and also contributed with three digs. Stennerson had a double-double with 15 digs and 19 assists. She also managed six kills and eight aces in what was the sixth win of the season for the Beavers, who are 7-0-3 due to some ties in preseason tournaments.

Dillon will be back in action against Hamilton on Saturday at 4 p.m. Butte Central is still looking for its first win and is 0-2 in conference play following a 3-0 defeat against Hamilton last Saturday 25-12, 26-24 and 25-10. The Maroons will host Corvallis at approximately 4 p.m.

Anaconda was also in action earlier this week on Tuesday, taking on Deer Lodge, but the Copperheads were beaten in five sets by the Wardens by the scores of 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-13 and 16-14. Taryn Lamb had 30 digs, 10 kills and four aces in the win. Gracie Hamilton added 11 kills and 10 digs, while Izzy Hunter pitched in with 11 digs and 27 assists.