Dillon's Treyton Graham continued his stellar weekend at the Western A Divisional track meet by taking home another title on Saturday in Frenchtown after winning the 300-meter hurdles (39.71).

That was along with a first-place finish in the 400 on Friday, as well as a third-place showing in the 200 on Saturday. Gavin Garrison also contributed for the Beavers in the 800 with a third place after running a 2:00.1. Carter Curnow also helped Dillon in the team standings by taking third in the discus with a throw of 136-09.

Butte Central had two more boys find the podium on Saturday as Kyle Holter jumped 6-foot-2, his best mark of the season, to finish runner-up in the high jump. Fellow Maroons jumper Sam Henderson also finished fourth in the triple jump (41-09.5).

In the girls meet, Ella Moodry of Butte Central brought home a divisional in the javelin after a throw of 125-05. Zoey Morast finished as a runner-up for the Dillon girls in the triple jump (34-05). She also took fifth in the high jump (5-0).

The Dillon boys finished third in the team race 70.5 points. Hamilton took first with 112. Corvallis won the girls meet with 117. The Beavers were fourth with 70. The Butte Central girls scored 20 points to take seventh; the Maroon boys scored 10 to take 10th.

At the Western A softball divisional, Butte Central fell one game short of advancing to the Class A state tournament. The Maroons rolled to a 20-0 victory over Browning in the first game on Saturday, but got knocked out by Hamilton after an 11-1 loss.

Butte High was also in action on Saturday as it wrapped up the regular season against Flathead. In the first game of the doubleheader, Flathead got the better of the Bulldogs by a score of 6-5.

Rian Ferriter belted a home run and also notched a double for the Bulldogs in the loss. She was 3-for-4 and finished with one RBI. Ally Godbout, Madisyn Swanson and Dacelyn Lafond all had two hits each.

The Bulldogs out-hit Kalispell 11-8 but were credited with four errors in the 6-5 win over the Bravettes. However, in the second game, the Bulldogs got some revenge with a 14-4 victory.

Swanson went yard this time for Butte and finished with two RBI and two hits. Rian Ferriter had two doubles and drove in two runs, while Kamber Leary had three hits in the leadoff spot, as well as a run scored and two RBI. Grace Ferriter also managed two hits, as did Godbout for the second straight game.

Butte opened the game with four runs in the first as Swanson singled to score two runs, followed by Godbout, who belted a two-run double. In the top of the third, Swanson homered and it was 6-1 Butte. The Bulldogs added six runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to wrap up the win.

Rian Ferriter also did work in the circle, pitching all six innings and allowing three earned runs on eight hits. She also struck out six as she earned a win. Butte was not among the teams that advanced to the Class AA state tournament.