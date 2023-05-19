The Butte Central Maroons and the Dillon Beavers each traveled to Frenchtown on Friday for the Western A Divisional softball tournament.

Yet, only one team did enough to stick around until Saturday and that was the Maroons, who posted a 1-1 record to keep their state tournament hopes alive.

Butte Central opened the tournament with a dominant 15-3 over Whitefish, but dropped back into the consolation bracket after a 17-2 defeat at the hands of Columbia Falls. The Maroons will take on Stevensville next as they attempt to advance to the Class A state tournament.

In tennis, the Butte High Bulldogs will have one player going to the Class AA state tournament after Ashlyn Burnett punched her ticket with a third-place showing. Burnett advanced to the semifinals on Friday but lost to Landon Roberts. Yet, Burnett rallied for two straight wins to take third. She will head to the state tournament next weekend.

In track and field, Dillon and Butte Central took part in the Western A Divisional hosted by Corvallis. Hamilton leads the boys meet with 62 points, while Corvallis is front in the girls with 46. Dillon is currently in third in the girls meet with 31 points, while the boys have 29 points and are in fourth. Butte Central got on the board with four points from the boys team as Kyle Holter nabbed a fourth-place finish in the long jump (20-07.25).

Treyton Graham had a solid day for the Dillon boys and won the 400-meter dash with a time of (49.62) as well as taking fourth in the 100 (11.28). Kee Christiansen also took home a divisional crown for the Beavers after a time of 15.24 in the 110-meter hurdles. Kyle Jones also took fourth in the javelin (168-09) as did teammate Ben Steadman in the pole vault (12-06).

Sydney Petersen paced the Dillon girls on Friday winning the long jump (17-06). The Beavers also got second in the 400-meter relay thanks to the team of Petersen, Kylie Konen, Amber Santos and Fayth Clarno running a 50.84. Peterson took home a third-place medal in the 100 hurdles too.