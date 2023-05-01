The Dillon Beavers took it to their I-90 rivals on Monday as they traveled to the Mining City for some softball against the Butte Central Maroons.

Yet, it was clear early on how things were going to go as the Beavers plated 13 runs in the first two innings on their way to a 25-10 rout of their Class A rival.

Tyler Gibson was a driving force behind the win for the Beavers as she notched a total of five hits, which included a double in the first inning, as well as a home run in the second. She also had three singles in the game, drove in four runs and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Kinsey Creighton and Emily Brevig were also credited with four hits each for Dillon. Creighton notched two doubles, while Brevig also had a two-bagger among her four hits. Katey Vezina also aided the offensive onslaught with two hits, one of them a double, and four RBI.

Brooke Badovinac did what she could to keep the Maroons in it, going 3-for-4 at the dish with a homer, a triple and four RBI. Yet, another nine-run inning in the top of the sixth for Dillon ended things after BC was held scoreless in the bottom half of the frame, ending the game early due to the 10-run rule.

Adyson Creighton got the decision as the starting pitcher for the Beavers after giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs in six innings. She also struck out nine Maroons. Arika Stajcar was given the loss.

Dillon improved to 2-8 on the season with the win and the Beavers have now won two in a row following a 19-3 over Whitefish on Saturday.

Dillon walks off Butte Central in baseball

In baseball, the Beavers also got the best of Butte Central, defeating the Maroons in walk-off fashion, 11-10 Monday night in Dillon, on an error by the visiting team on the last play of the game. Trailing 10-9, Dillon's Damon Skradski hit a fly ball that wasn't fielded in the bottom of the seventh inning and eventually, two runs scored to give the Beavers the win.

Sawyer Tackett had a big day at the plate for Dillon and was credited with four hits, including a double, a triple and two RBI. Kale Konen added four hits and drove in a run in the win for the Beavers. He also got the decision on the mound after allowing zero runs on just one hit in the final three innings.

Rye Doherty had a solid day at the plate for Butte Central in defeat, going 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBI. He also threw six innings and but gave way to Jake Tauscher in the seventh who was hit with the loss after allowing the last four runs.