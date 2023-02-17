HAMILTON – The Darby Tigers started quick against the Philipsburg Prospectors Friday afternoon at the 13C Divisional Tournament by jumping out to an early 5-1 lead in the first quarter, which quickly swelled to an 18-4 Darby lead after the first quarter.

The Prospectors did up getting it together in the second quarter, but the Tigers didn’t slow down. At the end of the half, the Tigers led 38-15. They kept up the pressure to earn the 69-46 victory.

The leading scorer for the Tigers was junior Stevan Gabric with 21 points.

“The Prospectors played really good, but we also played really good team basketball today,” Gabric said. “Coach prepared us for this game really well. We took a lot of charges in the first half, and we did everything that coach wanted us to do; and that’s why we won the game.”

Tigers senior Cullen Duggan added 20 of his own points. Senior Hooper Reed had 13 points. Junior Devyn Hundley added nine points, and senior Will Martin had six points.

“Today was a hard fought game,” Tigers coach Richard Griffin said. “I think the guys were pretty effective; they ran the game plan really well, and they were focused. So, I was really happy with the effort. There’s a few things we still have to clean up, but I was pleased with the seniors and the team for getting it done.”

The Prospectors leading scorer was senior Andrew Tallon, with 19 points. Senior Cavan Babbitt added 10 points; senior Cayhel White had nine points; sophomore Eric Pitcher had six points, and junior Kaidrick Griswold tallied two points.

“We played a little bit afraid today,” Prospectors coach Mindy Avila said. “I think we came out, not really focused, a little bit worried. We were a little too focused on Hooper, and not focused on the other players that they have. So, onward and upward to the next game; that's what we're focused on now.”

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Lone Peak 66, Sheridan 50: Gus Hammond and Max Romney led four players in double figures with 14 points each and the balanced Big Horns overcame Cade Cathey's hot hand to down the Panthers. Isaac Bedway added 13 points and Juliusz Shipman 12 for Lone Peak. Cathey's 26 points led all scorers, and Trey Schrank helped with 12.

West Yellowstone 58, Ennis 35: Ben Hales scored 17 points and brother Taylor Hales provided 14 as the once-beaten Wolverines thumped the Mustangs in a semifinal. Josh Everest added nine and Cody Gould eight for West Yellowstone, which led by 13 points at halftime and upped the ante to 24 after three quarters. Clinton Buyan scored 10 and Jeremya Mauch nine for Ennis.

Girls basketball

Manhattan 38, Jefferson 33: Camdyn Holgate had a big night with 20 points as the Tigers knocked the defending state runnerup Panthers on the strength of a 14-8 third quarter. Esther Halverson added 11 for Manhattan, which trailed 14-13 at halftime. Izzy Morris scored 11 for Jefferson.