Anaconda also scored its first win of the season in a five-set thriller defeating Thompson Falls on Saturday 25-8, 23-25, 25-13, 15-25 and 15-11. The Butte Central Maroons were also in action on Saturday and were swept by Corvallis 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16.

In Class B volleyball, Jefferson scored a 3-1 win over Ennis on Friday night (25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 11-25). Cameron Toney had a team-high eight kills, as well as 13 digs. MacKenzie Layng also managed a double-double with 13 digs, 13 assists, and two kills. Layng added 22 assists in a win over Lone Peak (3-0) on Saturday by the scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-15. Arena led the way offensively with 18 kills, two blocks and two digs.

Butte High hosted its cross country invitational last Friday. The boys team title went to Billings West with 57 points followed by Great Falls with 68. Butte High finished 13th and Butte Central was 17th.

Camden Houchin was the top runner for the Bulldogs in the meet, taking 52nd with a time of 17:48 at the Highland View Golf Course. Levi Wiltsie (18:30, 76th) and Nathan Knopp (19:11, 98th) also finished in the top 100 overall for Butte High. Butte Central's Jim Bradshaw was the top performer for the Maroons and took 92nd. Great Falls High's Ryan Harrington won the meet with a time of 15:22.

Gallatin won the girls team title with 34 points. Flathead was second with 67 and the first place spot went to Gallatin's Claire Rutherford after she crossed the finish line in 18:42. Butte didn't register a team score but did place two in the top 100 overall. Evelyn Smith ran a 21:51 to take 45th, while teammate Olivia Thurmond with a time of 23:13.

On the soccer pitch, both Butte High teams were in Kalispell this weekend. In the first game on Friday, the Butte High boys got their first win of the season following a 6-3 win. Jack Luoma scored a hat trick in the win. Boyd Dewitt added two goals, while Jake Ricci also found the back of the net. Butte followed up the win with a 10-0 loss to Glacier on Saturday. The Bulldog girls dropped a 4-2 match to Flathead, as well as being defeated 10-0 on Saturday by the Wolfpack.