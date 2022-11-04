Butte faces No. 1 Capital in AA football quarterfinal

The Butte Bulldogs made a bold statement in Great Falls with a big 35-21 win on the road last Friday night.

All eyes are forward this Friday night, as the Bulldogs head for Helena to take on the Capital Bruins in a Class AA state football quarterfinal game slated for 7:30 p.m. at Vigilante Field.

In a rematch of Sept. 30, the Bruins defeated to Bulldogs in a messy, miserable night in the state’s capital city, 41-0.

Bruins’ quarterback Joey Michelotti was 14-of-15 passing for 247 yards and threw for two touchdowns.

Tom Carter rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 95-yard touchdown run. Carter also had 59 yards receiving and a TD catch.

Hayden Optiz had 94 yards receiving and Nicholas Michelotti added 88 yards.

With the driving rain and Capital having collected six sacks, Stenson had his lowest passing output of the regular season with 168 yards on 10-of-30 passing and one interception. Stenson also had 36 yards rushing.

The completions were spread to five different receivers. Cayde Stajcar led the Bulldogs with 58 yards receiving and Cameron Gurnsey added 51 yards.

While the Bruins rested last week, Butte avenged a non-conference loss to Great Falls with a solid performance to start the playoffs against the Bison.

The Bulldogs ran the ball effectively and had two long drives in the second half to keep the ball out of hands of play makers Rafe Longin and Reed Harris.

Stenson was efficient in the game, throwing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and added 88 yards rushing.

Trey Hansen led the Bulldogs with 93 yards on the ground and a score.

Gurnsey had 39 yards receiving to lead Butte.

Ashton Platt was 8-of-18 passing for 86 yards, had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mason LaPlante, and added 64 yards rushing.

Longin was 108 yards rushing, two touchdowns, and added 17 receiving yards. Harris had 21 yards rushing and 14 yards receiving.

Stajcar also had an interception for the Bulldogs.

Butte averages 375 total yards and 32.2 points per game.

Stenson (185-of-315, 58.7% completion percentage, 2,466 passing yards, 23 TDs, nine INT, 651 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs) is the leader at quarterback.

Hansen (128-433, ten TDs) has been a grinding force in the ground game for the Bulldogs.

Five Bulldogs had 300+ yards receiving this season. Gurnsey (49-707, five TDs), Hudson Luedtke (38-488, six TDs), Stajcar (28-387, two TDs), Sean Ossello (21-349, four TDs), and Rueso Battermann (26-314, two TDs) have be key in the success of the Butte passing offense.

The offense line collectively has been a force for the Bulldogs as well.

Capital’s defense is one of the most aggressive in the state. The Bruins have 43 sacks, 15 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and have an eye-popping 66 pass defenses.

Joey Lauerman (90 tackles, 81 solos, six TFL, four sacks), Henry Gross (69 tackles, 60 solos, 15 TFL, ten sacks), Talon Marsh (59 tackles, 52 solos, 21 TFLs, 16 sacks), and Optiz (58 tackles) anchor a stout defense that makes moving the ball against them a chore.

Capital averages 445.9 total yards per game, to go with 39.6 points per contest.

Joey Michelotti (72-of-115, 1,342 passing yards, ten TDs, INT) will get the start at quarterback.

The Bruins average 246 yards per game on the ground, led by Carter (84-834, 9.9 yards per carry, 13 TDs), Dylan Graham (93-625, nine TDs), and Lance Baumgart (44-338, two TDs). Hayden Optiz has also scored six rushing touchdowns for the Bruins.

Four Bruins have over 350 yards in receptions. Nicholas Michelotti (20-516, three TDs), Opitz (28-398, three TDs), Tyler Kovick (20-393), and Carter (14-360, six TDs) have been Joey Michelotti’s mainstays in the passing game.

Butte had ten fumble recoveries, nine sacks, and eight interceptions.

Five Bulldogs have had 35 or more tackles this season. Ethan Cunningham (52 tackles, 38 solos, five TFL), Luke Garrison (52 tackles, 33 solos, three TFL), Issac Kohler (49 tackles, 36 solos, five TFL), Zach Tierney (39 tackles, 28 solos, three TFL), and Luke Verlanic (38 tackles, 25 solos) have been the top stoppers this season.

Kale McDonald has a pair of interception returns for touchdowns for the Bulldogs.