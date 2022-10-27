Butte Central, East Helena volleyball face off in Southwestern A play-in

It is not Deja-vu: it has happened to the Butte Central Maroons and East Helena Vigilantes.

Central swept East Helena in Southwest A road action by scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-16 on Sept. 22.

The Maroons and Vigilantes faced each other in MAC pool play of the Blocktober Classic on Oct. 14. Central outlasted the Vigilantes in the “first to 30” format at the Maroon Activities Center, 30-22.

Eight days later the Central and East Helena faced off in a Southwest A battle. Central dominated the first the games and held off the Vigilantes’ mad charge in the third game for the sweep. The scores were 25-11, 25-11, and 25-23.

On Thursday, it will be the four meeting in 35 days, as Southwest A’s No. 4 Butte Central will host No. 7 East Helena in a play-in game at the MAC.

The winner of the match will play the winner of No. 6 Corvallis at No. 5 Frenchtown on Saturday. If Central wins, they would host the second play-in. If East Helena wins, the winner of Corvallis-Frenchtown would host.

Hamilton, Dillon, and Stevensville, which finished first through third in Southwest A, have punched tickets Western A Division in East Helena, Nov. 3-5.

Central (12-9) won seven of its final 13 games, which encompassed the Blocktober Classic, a win at Frenchtown that went five games (25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, and 15-5), and the swept of the Vigilantes last Saturday.

After winning four of five games during the Blocktober Classic, the Vigilantes have dropped four straight and 10 consecutive sets since their 2-0 win against Libby on Oct. 15.