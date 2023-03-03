BUTTE — The Bulldogs defeated Capital 67-59 in an overtime thriller Friday in Kalispell to stay alive at the Western AA divisional tournament. With its sixth win of the season, Butte eliminated a Capital team that compiled 13 wins this year.

Brityn Stewart had a career day with 36 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs surprised the Bruins in a loser-out morning game. It is a Butte girls playoff scoring record for Stewart, who came up just three points shy of Lexie Nelson’s single-game record from 2010.

“She (Stewart) was steady all game. She was competitive all game and battled for a bunch of 50-50 balls. She was really outstanding,” Butte head coach Bryan Arnston said.

Stewart was 11-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. Cadence Graham backed her with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Butte surged from a 49-all tie in regulation to win the overtime period 18-10.

For Capital, Gracie Mockel scored 17 points and hauled down nine boards. Jada Clarkson had 13 points and Taylor Sayers nabbed 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have won three of their last five games after starting the season 3-12. They are peaking at the right time and are now one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.

“We’ve been playing really well. The girls have been competing really hard and it’s nice to see them get rewarded,” Arnston said.

Butte will play Missoula Big Sky on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The winner punches their ticket to state and advances to the third-place game.

For a team that won only three of their first 15 games, earning a spot at the state tournament would be quite the feat.

“It would be awesome and a great reward for the kids. So much time and effort has been put into this and they’ve grown so much over the course of the season,” Arnston said.

Butte boys 89, Kalispell Flathead 65

Butte defeated Kalispell Flathead to keep its season and state tournament hopes alive. It was an offensive outburst for the Bulldogs, as they scored at least 16 points in each quarter.

"These guys really didn't want to pack it in for the season. Everyone stepped up and made plays to help us win," Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.

Jace Stenson poured in 24 points, Hudson Luedtke backed him with 22 and the high-scoring Bulldogs unleashed on the Braves in a loser-out affair.

Cameron Gurnsey added 19 for Butte, which led by 13 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-5 fourth quarter.

"It's really, really fun when the offense plays like that. When those three guys (Stenson, Gurnsey and Hudson Luedtke) play like that we're obviously really hard to beat, and tonight was no exception," Matt Luedtke said.

Noah Cummings scored 18, Gabe Sims 13 and Josh Eagleton and Korbin Eaton nine each for Flathead.

The Bulldogs will play the loser of the Kalispell Glacier versus Helena game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. State tournament hopes will be on the line, as the winner clinches a spot and advances to the third-place game while the loser heads home.

"This time of year, there are no easy games. We look forward to playing whoever it is and we know we'll have to bring it," Matt Luedtke said.