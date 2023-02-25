Dillon's boys and girls basketball teams each won third-place games at the Western A tournament in Ronan on Saturday. The wins secure a No. 3 seed for both teams at the State A tournament.

The Beavers' girls cruised past Browning 58-30. Sydney Peterson scored 18 points, Kylie Konen added 10 and the Beavers dominated the Indians.

Josie Robbins scored nine and Halle Fitzgerald eight for Dillon, which led 28-12 at halftime.

Lish Spoonhunter scored 11 to lead Browning, which also qualified for state.

In the boys game, Carter Curnow was tops with 14 points and Max Davis contributed eight as the Beavers edged the Broncs 41-39.

Asher Magness scored 11 and Cole Dickemore 10 for Hamilton, which will also make the state tournament.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

Dillon 60, Columbia Falls 50: Carter Curnow scored 15 points, Max Davis backed him with 10 and the Beavers rode a decisive second quarter past the Wildcats in an elimination game. Tyler Lagunas added nine points for Dillon, which turned a one-point lead after one quarter into nine at intermission. Jace Hill led Coumbia Falls with 16 points, followed by 12 from Alihn Anderson and eight apiece from Mark Robison and Cody Schweikert.

Thompson Falls 45, Anaconda 42: Jacob Britt scored 15 points and Bryson Lecoure added nine as the Bluehawks moved on by rallying in the second half to nip the Copperheads. Thompson Falls trailed 25-19 by halftime. River Hurley scored 16, Tanner Cromwell 11 and Cael Mikalatos eight for Anaconda.

Girls basketball

Anaconda 48, Florence-Carlton 46: Maniyah Lunceford led the Copperheads to third place in Western B with 16 points. Larkin Galle knocked down 12 points, and Meela Mitchell and Hayden Lunceford added nine and seven points respectively. Kenzy Pickering led the Falcons with 14 points. Trista Williams added 10 points. Anaconda will play Missoula Loyola on Monday in the challenge round.

Helena Capital 40, Butte 35: Jada Clarkson scored 14 points, Taylor Sayers added 10 and the Bruins broke from a 16-all halftime tie with a 14-4 third quarter to outlast the Bulldogs. Cadence Graham scored 13, Emmarie Richards 10 and Brityn Stewart eight for Butte.

Dillon 65, Columbia Falls 57 (OT): Kenleigh Graham led four players in double figures with 17 points and the Beavers KO'd the Wildkats in overtime. Kylie Konen scored 12, Leila Stennerson 11 and Halle Fitzgerald 10 for Dillon, which won the extra session 13-5. Taryn Borgen scored 18 points, and Hope McAtee and Emalee Alton provided 13 apiece for Columbia Falls.

Anaconda 52, Thompson Falls 39: Meela Mitchell was high scorer again with 17 points, and Maniyah Lunceford and Larkin Galle helped with 13 points each as the Copperheads kept their season alive with a loser-out triumph over the Bluehawks. Anaconda led 32-17 at halftime before Thompson Falls cut the gap to seven entering the fourth quarter. Ellie Baxter scored 16 points, and Chesney Lowe and Gabi Hannum added eight each for the Bluehawks.

Ennis 61, Superior 29: Payton Mallett scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Marlyssa Ledgerwood added 12 points and seven rebounds to power the Mustangs over the Bobcats in a loser-out game. Marisa Snider added 13 points for Ennis, which led by 12 at halftime and won the fourth quarter 19-2. Lanie Crabb scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Superior.

Late Friday:

Boys basketball

Butte 69, Helena Capital 58: Jace Stenson shot the lights out with 25 points, and the Bulldogs (8-6, 9-9) outscored the Bruins 35-19 over the second and third quarters. Cameron Gurnsey knocked down 15 points and Hudson Luedtke scored 11. Joey Michelotti drained 16 points for Capital (8-6, 11-7), with Jack Drynan adding 10 points and Hayden Opitz eight.

Butte Central 60, Dillon 57: Dougie Peoples was unstoppable, knocking down 33 points to carry the Maroons back to the championship game. The Maroons trailed by three at intermission, then launched an 18-8 rally in the third period. Dillon had its own rally in the fourth but came up short. Kyle Holter added eight points for the Maroons, and Jack Keeley had six. Eli Nourse and Kyler Engellant dropped 18 and 17 points respectively for Dillon.

Bigfork 64, Anaconda 37: The Vikings slashed the Copperheads, building a 39-17 first-half lead and cruising into the championship game on Saturday. Wyatt Johnson scored 16 points to lead nine players in the scoring column. Bryce Gilliard drained 14 points and Isak Epperly had 12. Jack Jenson chipped in with seven points. The Vikings will play Missoula Loyola for the Western B championship on Saturday. Loyola defeated Florence-Carlton 46-33 in the Friday night semifinal game.