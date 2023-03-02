Kennedy Moore buried 26 points, snagged 10 rebounds and blocked two shots for the Bravettes as they closed out the Bulldogs with a 14-9 run in the final quarter to seal the 54-48 win for Flathead over Butte on Thursday in Kalispell.

Avery Chouinard netted 10 points and handed out four assists, and Celie VandenBosch added six points.

Cadence Graham poured in 17 points and Laura Rosenleaf 15 for Butte. Emmarie Richards added 10 points.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Baker 64, Jefferson 62: The Spartans prevailed in a wire-to-wire clash, with Gentre Coulter and Cooper O'Connor draining 19 and 18 points respectively, and Rory Lingle netting 14. Zach Zody scored a game-high 23 points for the Panthers. Dalton Noble had 17 points and Kael Hesford 11.

Girls basketball

Baker 65, Jefferson 37: Madison O'Connor continued her torrid season with 26 points and Hope Gonsioroski had her back with 12 as the Spartans dominated the defending state runnerup Panthers after a slow start. Baker led 10-9 after one quarter but outscored Jefferson 18-7 in the second quarter. Izzy Morris scored 17 and MacKenzie Layng eight for the Panthers.