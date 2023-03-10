All good things must come to an end. The Bulldogs' season was no exception Friday at the Butte Civic Center after a high-scoring affair against Bozeman Gallatin ended in favor of the Raptors, 85-77 .

“It was a great game, both teams were fighting for their lives and that’s what you would expect for a Friday morning game at the state tournament,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said

The Bulldogs shot only 35.3% from the field in the first half compared to 45.2% from Gallatin, but it was still a four-point game at halftime.

Butte’s offense woke up in a big way in the second half, opening up the third quarter with a 10-2 scoring run to recapture the lead.

The Bulldogs scored 27 points in the third quarter and built a lead that grew to as many as nine points.

The Raptors responded with a 34-point outburst in the final eight minutes to continue their run in the consolation bracket of the Class AA state tournament.

Butte led by nine points with 5:21 remaining in the game, but Gallatin’s offense was too much to handle in the final minutes.

“When two good teams get together and play, the team that makes the most plays down the stretch wins. They (Gallatin) made more plays down the stretch unfortunately,” Matt Luedtke said.

Gallatin’s Eli Hunter led all scorers with 31 points to go along with eight rebounds. Zad Rodarte added 20 points and Kale Fasting finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

For the Bulldogs, the trio of Jace Stenson, Cameron Gurnsey and Hudson Luedtke combined for 69 of the teams 77 points. Stenson and Gurnsey each nailed four shots from behind the arc, scoring 24 and 26 points, respectively.

It wasn’t enough for Butte, as they were outscored 34-19 in the final quarter.

“I’m really proud of my guys for playing hard, everyone that was on the floor gave their best,” Matt Luedtke said.

The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 12-12 record. It was a resilient team throughout the season. They won three consecutive games after a first round loss at the Western AA Divisional to clinch their spot at the state tournament.

“This team never gave up, they just kept fighting. It was a really fun year and a special team, we are going to miss those seniors,” Matt Luedtke said. “I’m really proud of the guys, it’s sad to see the senior go. They were freshman when I first got here so I’ve gotten to really know those guys. It’s a sad day, but I’m proud of them.”

With their fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, the Bulldogs have gained plenty of playoff experience that next year’s team will build off of.