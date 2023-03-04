KALISPELL – The Butte High boys’ basketball team is headed to the Class AA state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. With their state hopes on the line, the Bulldogs defeated the two-seed Helena Bengals, 79-64 before downing Missoula Big Sky to lock up a No 3 seed.

“These kids from Butte are tough, man. They have always risen to the challenge and it’s really a pleasure to be a part of, these kids give it their all. It’s surreal,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.

Butte led by seven points entering the final eight minutes of play and used a 28-point fourth quarter to pull away and eliminate the Bengals.

It was a dominant performance from freshman Hudson Luedtke as he led all scorers with 31 points. Jace Stenson added 16 points and Cameron Gurnsey tallied 15 points.

“Each every one of the guys stepped up and gave their best effort to get the job done,” Matt Luedtke said.

For Helena, Cael Murgel led the team with 22 points and Tevin Wetzel finished with 13 points.

In the third-place game, the momentum carried over for Butte as they dominated Missoula Big Sky, 73-45. The win gives the Bulldogs the three seed out of the Western division.

A second quarter offensive outburst gave Butte a 15-point lead at halftime and they didn’t look back from there.

It was a balanced effort, as six different players scored eight or more points. Stenson led all scorers with 17 points and Gurnsey added 13 points. Aidan Beard led Big Sky in scoring with 12 points.

Despite losing their first round matchup to Helena Capital, the Bulldogs found a way to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They improved their record to 12-10 with two victories on Saturday.

Butte has reached state in all four years that Matt Luedtke has been at the helm. The Bulldogs will hope to get over the hump this season, as they have lost in the first round each of the last three years.

“We’ve been building, and this is really a big stepping stone for where the program is heading,” Matt Luedtke said.

The AA state tournament begins on March 9 and takes place at the Butte Civic Center.

Girls

Missoula Big Sky 43, Butte 37

The Butte High girls’ season ended on Saturday morning in a tight matchup against Big Sky. A win would have clinched a spot for the Bulldogs at the state tournament, but they came up just short.

Butte held a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter. They squandered their lead in the second quarter as they only managed to score four points.

Big Sky led by two points entering the final eight minutes and they managed to hold on to punch their ticket to state.

Three players scored seven or more points for Butte. Cadence Graham led the team with 10 points and Emmarie Richards added eight points.

Kadynce Couture led all scorers with 21 points for the Eagles and Avory DeCoite tallied 12 points.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 6-15 record, but they played their best basketball at the end of the season. They won three of their last six games.