The Butte Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in baseball following a sweep of Sidney in Columbus on Friday by the scores of 12-0 and 13-0.

Trey Hansen threw a one-hitter in five innings and struck out 10 Sidney Eagles on his way to earning the win in the first game. It lasted just five innings as Butte scored six runs in the third and four in the fourth after scoring one each in the first and second innings.

Butte got a hit and two RBI from Cade Stajcar, while Zach Tierney had a team-high two hits. He also scored two runs. Cooper McNally had the lone hit for Sidney. Ryder Hansen was handed the loss for the Eagles after allowing six hits and 12 runs in four innings.

In the second game, Derek Dunmire also shutout the Eagles after allowing just one hit in five innings of work. Butte run-ruled Sidney 13-0 in game two. Ethan Cunningham, Tierney and Sean Ossello had two hits each in the win for Butte. Belgrade is next up for the Bulldogs on Monday at 3 p.m.

The Harry 'Swede' Dahlberg Track and Field Invite was canceled Friday due to the weather. So is Saturday's track meet in Great Falls, as well as the Eastern AA-Western AA softball crossover.