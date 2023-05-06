Friday was a historic day for the Butte Central baseball team as the Maroons knocked off Lone Peak by the score of 5-4 to notch the first baseball win in school history.

Butte Central scored in the first inning on an error and plated three more runs in the fourth to grab a 4-0 lead. Lone Peak managed three runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, but the Maroons were able to hold on for the win thanks to a stellar pitching effort from Rye Doherty who notched a complete-game victory. He went seven innings strong and allowed four runs on three hits, while striking out 14.

The Butte Central Maroons softball team was back on the diamond on Saturday in the Mining City against the Hamilton Broncs and fell by a final of 12-4.

Central got behind 4-0 early in the game but Kathryn Lalicker doubled to bring home a run for the Maroons. Brooke Badovinac also had a hit and an RBI, but the Broncs, behind the arm of Mariah Johnson who went six innings strong in the circle, held on for the win.

Dillon also faced Hamilton in softball on Saturday and was trailing 15-4 when the game was delayed in the fourth inning.