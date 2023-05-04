The local sports schedule in the Mining City got moved around a little on Thursday but the Butte High baseball team was still home against Columbus and notched a 10-1 victory.

Ethan Cunningham got the complete-game victory for the Bulldogs as he held Columbus to just one run on one hit in seven innings of work. Sean Osello and Cayde Stajcar both had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while Osello led the way with three RBI. Anthony Knott also drive in two runs in the win.

In other action on the baseball diamond, Butte Central remained winless this season after dropping a 19-7 decision on the road to Belgrade. Jake Tauscher got the loss on the mound for BC, yet he also had a hit. Garrett Burton was also credited with a hit and two RBI. Landon Waters was the winning pitcher for Belgrade. Diego Casas had two hits and five RBI for the Panthers.

In another game in Butte on Thursday, the Bulldogs finished off a season sweep of Missoula Hellgate in softball by the score of 20-3. Ashby lee, Ally Godbout, Bryn Godbout and Grace Ferriter all had two hits each in the win. Taylor Drakos also belted a home run and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Rian Ferriter got the win after allowing one run on three hits.

Also in local softball on Thursday, Dillon was blanked and no-hit in 12-0 loss in five innings at the hands of Frenchtown. Olivia Campbell was nearly perfect for the Broncs, walking just one Beaver. She also added a hit and two RBI. Anaconda was also defeated on Thursday, falling to Troy 12-2.