For the first time in the program’s young history, the Butte Central Maroons came out victorious on the diamond.

The Maroons defeated Lone Peak, 5-4, on Friday afternoon.

Central got out to a four-run lead after the fourth inning and were able to hold on late to secure their inaugural win.

Rye Doherty was the winning pitcher, tossing 14 strikeouts over the course of seven innings. The senior only walked one batter and allowed three hits throughout the game.

Gunnar O’Brien led Central with two hits. Colt Hassler hit a double in the seventh inning and drove in one run. Kelton Keene and Coy Campbell each batted in one run.

The Maroons improve to 1-8 on the season with the victory. Central will be back in action on Wednesday when they play host to Belgrade at 3 p.m. at 3 Legends Stadium.

Also Friday:

Dillon had a successful doubleheader against Stevensville, picking up two victories on Friday afternoon.

The Beavers won the first game of the day in a close one, 5-1. The second game was not as close, as Dillon dominated on their way to a seven-run win, 13-6.

It is Dillon’s fourth win in their last five outings. They extend their record to 7-7 with the wins over Stevensville.

Damon Skradski was the winning pitcher in the opening game, throwing 12 strikeouts and allowing only one hit through seven innings.

Sawyer Tackett took the mound in the second matchup and struck out 10 batters while allowing four hits and five runs through just over six innings of work.

The Beavers will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Frenchtown.