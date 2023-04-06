The Anaconda boys golf team took first place at the Tobacco Valley Invitational at Indian Springs Ranch Golf Course. The two-day tournament wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

Anaconda finished with a score of 670, comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. Florence-Carlton finished in second with a score of 737, and Missoula Loyola came in third place with 745.

Tanner Cromwell and Bradley Wolf finished tied for first individually, each posting a 161 through two rounds. Jacob Sawyer ended in fourth place with a 172 and Kohl Wolf tied for fifth with a 176.

The Anaconda girls team finished the tournament in sixth place.

Also Thursday:

Baseball

Dillon 8, Hamilton 7: It took an extra inning, but the Beavers managed to hang to claim the victory over Hamilton. Dillon posted four runs in the first half of the eighth inning, enough to hold on for the win.

Tyler Lagunas started on the mound for the Beavers, allowing two hits and one run over three innings. Lagunas, Spencer Sitton and Andrew Bartlome each had two hits in the contest. Bartlome drove in three runs.

For Hamilton, Jackson Jessop drove in two runs on two hits and stole three bases.

Softball

Corvallis 9, Dillon 6: The Beavers fell in a high-scoring affair against the Blue Devils on Thursday afternoon. Corvallis recorded 13 hits compared to nine from Dillon.

Pitcher Sydney Wolsky earned the victory for Corvallis, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight through four innings.

Emma Cashell, Kaitlin McCartney, Makaia McEwen and Jadyn Greenwood all finished the game with multiple hits for the Blue Devils.

For Dillon, Tyler Gibson and Emily Brevig each recorded two hits.