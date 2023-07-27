The Butte Miners bounced back in a big way from Wednesday's opening round loss, defeating the Havre Northstars 14-1 on Thursday morning.

After scoring 10 combined runs in its last four games, the Butte offense got back on track. The Miners scored at least two runs in all five innings in the run-rule victory over Havre.

Kenley Leary led the team with four runs batted in, including a three-run home run in the third inning.

Zach Tierney also launched a long ball in the win, hitting a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Tierney had three runs batted in.

Cayde Stajcar, Rye Doherty and Tocher Lee each drove in one run for Butte.

The Miners used two pitchers, Ethan Cunningham and Trey Hansen. Cunningham started on the mound, throwing three shutout innings and striking out four batters while allowing just one hit.

Hansen entered in the fourth inning and allowed three hits and one run with three strikeouts.

The Miners' state title hopes are still alive, and they will take on the loser of Thursday's matchup between the Belgrade Bandits and Laurel Dodgers.

Butte will take on Belgrade on Laurel on Friday at 4 p.m.