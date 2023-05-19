The Butte High Bulldogs first season of high school baseball came to an end on Friday evening, one win short of earning a spot in the state third-place game.

Butte lost their final game to Hamilton in a pitchers dual, 3-1.

“I had an absolute blast coaching these guys, they are a great group of kids. They are team-first guys and they worked their butts off every single day. I’m proud of what they’ve done this year, without a doubt,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Butte defeated Eureka earlier in the day on Friday to keep their hopes alive, 6-2.

The Bulldogs fell behind early against the Lions but scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth inning to claim the win.

Gavin Trudgeon pitched over five innings in relief for Butte, allowing only three hits and one run to keep the Bulldogs’ season alive. Zach Tierney led Butte offensively with two hits and two runs batted in.

In the second game of the day against Hamilton, the offense struggled. The Bulldogs scored in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Kevin Donaldson, but that was the only offense they were able to generate.

Aiden Cuchine was effective on the mound for Butte. Cuchine was responsible for two earned runs and five hits through six innings of work.

Tyler Duffy pitched one inning of relief and didn’t allow a hit.

Ultimately, Butte’s two losses at the state tournament were by a combined three runs.

“Our pitchers did a good job of giving us a chance to win and we just didn’t come out where wanted to,” LeProwse said.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a 12-4 record overall and a 1-2 record at the state tournament.

Butte earned a two-seed out of the East for the state tournament after a dominant regular season showing.

They hoped to still be playing on Saturday, but all in all it was a strong inaugural season for Butte High.

“We had a great season. It didn’t end up where we wanted to but they battled day in and day out and did the things we needed to do to be successful. They really set the bar high for incoming teams, it is a great group of kids,” LeProwse said.

With the high school season now wrapped up in Butte, baseball players around the Mining City will focus their attention on the American Legion season.

Many of the Bulldogs’ players will be playing for the Butte Miners, last season’s state and regional champions.

It will be a quick turnaround with tryouts beginning on Monday before the Miners host their first tournament of the summer at 3 Legends Stadium next weekend.