The Butte High softball team won their third game of the season on Tuesday afternoon with a victory over Bozeman, 2-1.

It was a tie game in the top of the sixth inning before an Ashby Lee single drove in the game-clinching run.

Rian Ferriter was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs, allowing only four hits and one run through her seven innings of work.

Butte had eight hits compared to the four from Bozeman. Gracie Ferriter led the Bulldogs with three hits.

Taylor Drakos had two hits and drove in one run for Butte.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Helena Capital at 5 p.m. In their last matchup against Capital on April 7, Butte lost narrowly, 6-4.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Butte Central baseball team fell to Belgrade, 8-1, at 3 Legends Stadium.

The Maroons fell behind in the first inning and were never able to capture the lead. Belgrade posted four runs in the fifth inning and two in seventh to put the game out of reach.

Gunnar O’Brien drove in Central’s lone run in the seventh inning with a single. Rye Doherty led the Maroons with two hits, including a double.

The loss drops Central's record to 1-9 in their inaugural baseball season.

Central will be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they host Lone Peak at 3 Legends Stadium at 3 p.m.

In their last game against Lone Peak on May 5, the Maroons picked up their lone victory of the season, 5-4.