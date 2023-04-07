After multiple cancellations to start the season, Butte High played their first ever sanctioned high school baseball game on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs defeated the Columbus Cougars, 8-5, to start off the inaugural season on a winning note.

Some rust needed to be knocked off in their first game outside, as the Bulldogs have been training exclusively indoors.

“It was great to finally get out there. We made some mistakes defensively, but it wasn’t terrible considering we haven’t fielded a ground ball on dirt at all. I didn’t really know what to expect but I know I have a great team and great athletes so I wasn’t as concerned about that. Overall I was pretty pleased with the way things went today,” Butte High head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Butte got out to a lead in the second inning and never looked back. A two-run fourth inning gave them a comfortable 7-2 lead.

Designated hitter Zach Tierney had two doubles, a walk and one run batted in for the Bulldogs. Shortstop Cayde Stajcar hit the lone home run for Butte, hitting a solo long ball in the fourth inning. Five different players drove in a run in the victory.

Ethan Cunningham started on the mound for Butte and took care of business. After allowing a two-run home run in the first inning, Cunningham settled in. He struck out 13 batters and allowed three runs over six innings.

“It was a little rough at the start but all of the sudden he (Cunningham) settled in and he did a great job after that,” LeProwse said.

Columbus scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their next game on the road against Whitefish on Thursday.