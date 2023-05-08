The Butte High Bulldogs and Belgrade Panthers were supposed to meet earlier this season in Butte on the baseball diamond, but on Monday, the two squads finally did.

However, the result wasn't quite what the Bulldogs were hoping for. They did nearly rally from a seven-run deficit late in the game, however, Belgrade was able to hold on for the 12-10 win, which handed Butte (9-2) just its second loss of the season.

There was a total of 22 runs in the game, as well as 14 errors and 16 hits. Colin Delph had two of those hits for Belgrade, including a double as he drove in two runs and scored twice. He also went six innings on the mound and struck out nine while allowing four earned runs to get the win.

Trey Hansen got the loss for Butte on the mound. The Bulldogs tried to rally with five runs in the sixth to get within two, but failed to score in the seventh, ending the game in favor of the Panthers.

Zach Tierney had two hits and drove in two runs. Ethan Cunningham also had a hit and scored a run. Hansen was also credited with a hit and RBI in the loss. Butte will host East Helena at 3 Legends Stadium on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In Class AA softball, Butte was swept by Sentinel 12-2 and 17-0. Both games ended early due to the mercy rule. The Bulldogs will play at Bozeman at 5 p.m.