 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Diggin’ deep: Looking for an edge

  • 0

As summer turns to fall, it’s somehow still wedding season.

It’s as if someone forgot to tell these people there are football games that need to be watched – a lot of them, in fact.

Since this is a problem that doesn’t appear to be going away, I’ve decided to re-run a column I wrote last year with a couple tweaks for this upcoming season.

You think it’s never going to happen to you.

Until it does.

There have been plenty of warning signs, but you’ve ignored them.

Maybe you have that one friend already posting social media.

“Celebrating John and Jane’s love,” the post reads.

You shudder.

“A wedding on a college football Saturday,” you mutter under your breath as your face crinkles and contorts as if you just received a whiff of something foul wafting in from the other room. “Seems excessive.”

People are also reading…

But you quickly dismiss the thought of this wretched scenario and shift your focus back to which late game you were going to get down on to win all your losses back.

My condolences if you had Hawaii and Western Kentucky over 67.5.

But now it’s your turn to bite the bullet. Your wedding date wants to know what color tie you’re wearing. Other attendees have asked which hotel you’ll be checking into.

You can’t avoid it now. You even RSVP’d and selected the chicken dinner. But that was months ago. It was barely even real back then. To paraphrase the great modern-day philosopher Kyle Shanahan, we couldn’t even guarantee we’d be alive.

Block it out all you want, but Saturday is coming and you won’t be on your couch watching wall-to-wall college football, sweating out bets from breakfast until midnight.

It doesn’t matter that Montana State is hosting Morehead State or that the Griz host South Dakota.

No one is going to care that you’re missing Kentucky travel to Florida to take on the Gators in The Swamp.

No one at this ceremony will have any pity for you.

But I do. And I’m here to help.

You won’t be able to watch games in their entirety. But I do have a few pointers for those critical moments when you need to make a clean getaway and check in on how things are going.

Check the breakout box for this week’s picks.

Arrive early

You might think that you want to stay at the hotel, in front of the TV, for as long as you can. But in the grand scheme of things, an early arrival can work in your favor.

First, it throws others off the scent by giving the impression that you’re eager to be there. Second, it gives you an opportunity to chat up the event staff, which is essential. It’s imperative that you find someone you get along with and convince them to give you the Wi-Fi password. Wedding venues tend to have spotty service, and you can’t be scrambling for a single bar of LTE signal at the last second.

Pre-plan ‘bathroom’ trips

Ahead of time, try to define three critical moments when you will need to get away from the group, no questions asked. You can’t really afford more than three, unless you want to raise suspicions.

During these moments, you will retreat to a bathroom stall for no longer than 10 minutes. Pull out your cell phone – which is already connected to the Wi-Fi – and watch the drama unfold. The larger networks such as ESPN and Fox will have streaming options available on their smart phone apps. Oh, and be sure to check the final scores from earlier in the day while you're at it.

Depending on how much alcohol is flowing, you might even be able to pull out your phone to check in on the games during actual bathroom breaks without too many people noticing. Use your best judgement, and don’t force anything.

Remember: This is a solo endeavor

At some point during the evening, you might notice a brother in arms executing similar covert ops in order to catch a glimpse of a game-tying score.

Sure, it seems logical to introduce yourself so that you have someone to share this with. But don’t blow your cover. Two guests huddled, yelling while each grasping one side of a single cell phone can attract unwanted attention. Trust me, I know from experience.

In order to make it out unscathed, it’s best for both of you to keep to yourselves.

Don’t hesitate to pivot to Plan B: Be present and attentive; football can wait a week

Just kidding – that’s ridiculous.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

Open bets

Overall record: 3-2

Last week’s record: 1-2

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

If Panthers QB Kedon Slovis averages 12.8 yards per attempt with no interceptions like he did last week against West Virginia, you’ve got to love Pitt at home. Yes, Tennessee’s up-tempo offense scares me a bit, however that pace of play can wear on the Vols’ defense as well. Tennessee dominated a lesser Ball State team in its season opener, but converted less than 40% of third downs. This tells me that when there actually was some pressure applied by the defense, the Vols weren’t as buttoned up as I’d like them to be against a team they should (and did for the most part) out-class.

Pick: Pittsburgh +5.5

Washington State at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The market is sour on Washington State after the Cougs underperformed in a 24-17 victory over FCS Idaho last week. However, they moved the ball just fine. The problem was three fumbles which were all lost. I’m betting that ball security is a point of emphasis at practice this week. If the Cougs stop coughing up the football, I think the Badgers secondary is one that can be had. Wisconsin allowed four passes of 23 yards or more against hapless Illinois State last week. That’s not something you want to see heading into a matchup against a QB like Cameron Ward who can sling it all over the field.

Pick: Washington State +17.5

Jaguars at Commanders, 11 a.m. Sunday

This game is being priced as if Washington has a home-field advantage, when in fact it appears the fan base is revolting against team owner Dan Snyder. As soon as Commanders QB Carsen Wentz makes one mistake, I’m envisioning that stadium mirroring the vibes of Woodstock ’99 (maybe that’s a little extreme). I’m also bullish on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to have a bounce-back year working under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Pick: Jaguars +2.5

Ravens at Jets, 11 a.m. Sunday

The Jets are now down two starting offensive linemen after Duane Brown was ruled out Friday morning. That’s not ideal when you have a mobile QB. Considering Joe Flacco will be under center for the Jets, this is a nightmare.

Pick: Ravens -6.5

Saints at Falcons, 11 a.m. Sunday

So we’re supposed to believe that Jameis Winston, in his first game back after an ACL tear, will just go on the road and cover against a division rival? I’m not buying it. Let’s not forget that Sean Payton is also out as Saints head coach. They’re now led by Dennis Allen, who boasts an 8-22 record as an NFL head coach. I don’t care what the talent disparity is between Atlanta and New Orleans. These rivals always keep it close and given the question marks for the Saints, I’m on the other side. I’ll also have an eye on this one to see if Dillon’s Troy Andersen does something cool. 

Pick: Falcons +5.5

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News