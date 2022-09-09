Diggin’ deep: Looking for an edge

As summer turns to fall, it’s somehow still wedding season.

It’s as if someone forgot to tell these people there are football games that need to be watched – a lot of them, in fact.

Since this is a problem that doesn’t appear to be going away, I’ve decided to re-run a column I wrote last year with a couple tweaks for this upcoming season.

You think it’s never going to happen to you.

Until it does.

There have been plenty of warning signs, but you’ve ignored them.

Maybe you have that one friend already posting social media.

“Celebrating John and Jane’s love,” the post reads.

You shudder.

“A wedding on a college football Saturday,” you mutter under your breath as your face crinkles and contorts as if you just received a whiff of something foul wafting in from the other room. “Seems excessive.”

But you quickly dismiss the thought of this wretched scenario and shift your focus back to which late game you were going to get down on to win all your losses back.

My condolences if you had Hawaii and Western Kentucky over 67.5.

But now it’s your turn to bite the bullet. Your wedding date wants to know what color tie you’re wearing. Other attendees have asked which hotel you’ll be checking into.

You can’t avoid it now. You even RSVP’d and selected the chicken dinner. But that was months ago. It was barely even real back then. To paraphrase the great modern-day philosopher Kyle Shanahan, we couldn’t even guarantee we’d be alive.

Block it out all you want, but Saturday is coming and you won’t be on your couch watching wall-to-wall college football, sweating out bets from breakfast until midnight.

It doesn’t matter that Montana State is hosting Morehead State or that the Griz host South Dakota.

No one is going to care that you’re missing Kentucky travel to Florida to take on the Gators in The Swamp.

No one at this ceremony will have any pity for you.

But I do. And I’m here to help.

You won’t be able to watch games in their entirety. But I do have a few pointers for those critical moments when you need to make a clean getaway and check in on how things are going.

Check the breakout box for this week’s picks.

Arrive early

You might think that you want to stay at the hotel, in front of the TV, for as long as you can. But in the grand scheme of things, an early arrival can work in your favor.

First, it throws others off the scent by giving the impression that you’re eager to be there. Second, it gives you an opportunity to chat up the event staff, which is essential. It’s imperative that you find someone you get along with and convince them to give you the Wi-Fi password. Wedding venues tend to have spotty service, and you can’t be scrambling for a single bar of LTE signal at the last second.

Pre-plan ‘bathroom’ trips

Ahead of time, try to define three critical moments when you will need to get away from the group, no questions asked. You can’t really afford more than three, unless you want to raise suspicions.

During these moments, you will retreat to a bathroom stall for no longer than 10 minutes. Pull out your cell phone – which is already connected to the Wi-Fi – and watch the drama unfold. The larger networks such as ESPN and Fox will have streaming options available on their smart phone apps. Oh, and be sure to check the final scores from earlier in the day while you're at it.

Depending on how much alcohol is flowing, you might even be able to pull out your phone to check in on the games during actual bathroom breaks without too many people noticing. Use your best judgement, and don’t force anything.

Remember: This is a solo endeavor

At some point during the evening, you might notice a brother in arms executing similar covert ops in order to catch a glimpse of a game-tying score.

Sure, it seems logical to introduce yourself so that you have someone to share this with. But don’t blow your cover. Two guests huddled, yelling while each grasping one side of a single cell phone can attract unwanted attention. Trust me, I know from experience.

In order to make it out unscathed, it’s best for both of you to keep to yourselves.

Don’t hesitate to pivot to Plan B: Be present and attentive; football can wait a week

Just kidding – that’s ridiculous.