Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 5 betting market

We do this every season. We watch teams stumble out of the gates and we wonder if this is the worst stretch of football in the history of sports.

To quote the self-proclaimed free-thinker Aaron Rodgers, “R-E-L-A-X.”

Things will get better.

Don’t believe me? Here’s what I wrote in my Oct. 6, 2021, column titled, “Looking for an edge while enduring some bad ball”:

“Not that the NFL Red Zone channel is a barometer for quality football, but there are times it looks like Scott Hansen is about to blow a gasket as the entire morning slate struggles to get the ball into the end zone.

My top two highlights last week were probably Chris Berman’s “Whoop!” during the Fastest Three Minutes and the NSFW coin toss between Jabrill Peppers and Malcolm Jenkins. I can't really think of a definitive football play that stands out above the rest.”

This is all to say that things will get better. We aren’t navigating uncharted territory.

College sides

Tennessee at LSU, 10 a.m. Saturday

No doubt, Tennessee has been the better team this season. But I worry about the Vols coming of one of the biggest wins in program history, a 38-33 victory over Florida two weeks ago. They’ll need that same energy has they head to Death Valley for an early kick off against the Tigers. I’m skeptical Tennessee can play with the same focus.

Even though the Vols have been the better squad, LSU has more talent across the board. Say what you will about Brian Kelly, but his teams improve as the year progresses. This is too big of a spot for Tennessee to lay a field goal on the road.

Pick: LSU +2.5

Utah at UCLA, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The wrong team is favored here. Somehow the home team, UCLA, is getting three and a hook. The Bruins have a better yards-per-play differential than the Utes (2.5-0.9), convert third downs at a higher rate (56.36%-47.17%) and score in the red zone at a better clip (82.61%-80%). The Bruins, who average 211.5 rushing yards per game, obviously prefer to run the ball. And the Utes run defense is mediocre at best. They give up 4.4 yards per carry (83rd in the nation) and 143.5 yards per game (63rd in the nation).

I’ll take the better team at home getting points.

Pick: UCLA +3.5

NFL sides

Chargers at Browns, 11 a.m. Sunday

We’ve seen this game before; last year, in fact. The Chargers defeated the Browns 47-42 in Los Angeles and at no point did LA look like a team that should be laying a field goal in Cleveland. The Browns outgained the Chargers 531-493 and could have won the game outright if variance had gone Cleveland’s way.

I think the Browns are being unfairly downgraded because Jacoby Brissett is their starting QB. While he’s not the most dynamic quarterback in the league, I’d argue he’s an upgrade from where Baker Mayfield was last season for Cleveland.

Pick: Browns +2.5

Lions at Patriots, 11 a.m. Sunday

As the Patriots showed last week, they can play with anyone if they don’t turn the ball over. I don’t really care who plays quarterback for New England because the Lions cannot stop anyone. Speaking of getting stops, Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be on the wrong side of questionable for Detroit and D’Andre Swift will be out again. I don’t like Jared Goff’s chances against a Bill Belichick defense with a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal and I certainly don’t like Goff’s chances with a depleted arsenal of weapons.

New England is better than its 1-3 record. Don’t be surprised if the Pats are 4-3 heading into Week 8.

Pick: Patriots -2.5

Cowboys at Rams, 2:25 p.m. Sunday

Yes, the Rams have looked awful at times this season. However, when they are able to effectively run play-action, they’re a completely different team. On Sunday, LA will be able to effectively run play-action.

Why? Because they’ll be able to effectively run the ball. Rams coach Sean McVay has said he will stay committed to trying to establish a running game. If this holds true, he should have success against Dallas. The Cowboys surrender 5 yards per carry and 137.5 rushing yards per game. If the Rams are able to expose this weakness, the passing game will open up for Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the rest of the offense.

And if the Rams are able to play complimentary football, the Cowboys will be playing catchup with Cooper Rush at quarterback. That’s not the spot you want to be in.

Pick: Rams -5.5

Props

Start ’em

I touched on it above, but I like this spot for Cam Akers and the Rams rushing attack. With Akers coming off a Monday night performance of eight carries and 13 yards, I dare say we could not be buying lower.

Pick: Cam Akers over 44.5 rushing yards

Sit ’em

Not to imply that you should bench Josh Allen, but he’s not getting to 275 passing yards. He’s perfectly capable, but with the Bills being favored by two touchdowns, I worry about Buffalo sitting on the football in the second half.

Pair that with the fact that Pittsburgh’s offense plays at the slowest pace in the league, and it’s just going to be difficult to rack up big numbers.

Pick: Josh Allen under 274.5 passing yards.