Diggin’ deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 4 betting market

I think I finally did it. I’ve run out of things to talk about.

More to the point, as sports betting becomes common practice among casual fans, books such as Sports Bet Montana are able to offer a more robust menu of bets.

Since there are now so many different bets available, I think this column should become more picks-focused.

So without further ado:

College sides

Alabama at Arkansas, 1:30 a.m. Saturday

The Tide have struggled on the road recently, even going back to last season. The Razorbacks should have beaten Texas A&M last week, and I think they can hang with another SEC heavyweight if they minimize turnovers.

Pick: Arkansas +17.5

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m. Saturday

A&M’s passing attack is so basic and now it’ll be without leading receiver Ainias Smith. The Aggies pass defense is superb, but the Bulldogs air raid attack is a different beast when it’s clicking. I think the ability of Mississippi State to play with tempo and spread the ball around presents a challenge for A&M.

Pick: Mississippi State -4.5

NFL sides

Commanders at Cowboys, 11 a.m. Sunday

This happens seemingly every season. A team’s backup QB with a cool name will take over for the starter and exceed our previously low expectations. He might even win a couple games. Next thing you know, we’re so caught up in the pandemonium that we decide it’s a good idea to lay 3.5 points with Cooper Rush.

Well, not this time!

Say what you want about the Commanders – I’m sure they’ve heard it all – but they can move the chains and score in the red zone, which is a great recipe for success when a team is getting three and a hook. Washington generates 22.3 first downs per game, good enough for eighth in the NFL. The Commanders also convert 47.62% of their third downs (sixth in the NFL) and score a TD in 75% of their red-zone trips (fourth in the NFL).

It’s been the defense that has consistently let Washington down this season. Now faced with stopping Rush, this will probably be the worst QB they face all season. Thus, it’s a must-win.

Pick: Commanders +3.5

Chargers at Texans, 11 a.m. Sunday

Remember the third quarter of LA’s Week 2 game against the Chiefs and we had the Chargers penciled into the AFC championship game? Now it feels like every sports bettor who I respect is throwing this team in the trash.

LA is coming off a stinker against Jacksonville, losing DE Joey Bosa and LT Rashawn Slater to mid-game injuries. Those two stars have been placed on IR, but being able to devise a game plan and scheme around their absences is doable. Whereas losing those players mid-game completely throws everything out of whack. Most importantly, Justin Herbert is almost back to full strength and isn’t even listed on the injury report anymore. I think this is a game when we are reminded how good he can be.

If the Chargers are able to jump on the Texans, Houston does not have the firepower to come back. It ranks last in the league in yards per play (4.7) and third-down conversions (25%). The Texans also rank bottom-10 in the league in a myriad of other offensive categories. These two teams are in different classes, even with the Chargers' injuries.

Pick: Chargers -5.5

Broncos at Raiders, 2:25 p.m. Sunday

Nathaniel Hackett has become an easy target for his in-game blunders to start his career as Broncos head coach. But these do seem like correctable mistakes with a conceivable path toward improvement.

And even though the Broncos offense has been a little scatter-brained to open the season, the defense has been solid. It’s only a matter of time until Russell Wilson and his receivers get on the same page.

While there is still hope for Wilson and Hackett, the same cannot be said for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. With last week’s loss to the Titans, his record as an NFL head coach dropped to 11-20. McDaniels-led teams are notoriously sloppy and this time around is no different, as the Raiders are in the bottom half of the league in turnovers per game and penalties per game.

Can Vegas win? Sure. Cover? Doubt it.

Pick: Broncos +2.5

Props

Start ’em

The Falcons rushing defense has been absolutely abhorrent this season, and that’s been against bottom-tier rushing offenses in the Seahawks, Rams and Saints. Now Atlanta has to figure out how to stop the Browns, who boast the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL.

Pick: Nick Chubb over 89.5 rushing yards

Sit ’em

Game script will dictate this play. With the Patriots starting Brian Hoyer at QB, I’m sure the preferred method of moving the football is going to be handing off the Damien Harris. However, New England will likely find itself in a significant deficit against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Thus, the Pats will be forced to abandon the run. Can Harris maybe rack up some garbage-time receiving yards? He almost surely will not because Rhamondre Stevenson is the preferred pass-catching back for New England.

Pick: Damien Harris: under 60.5 rushing + receiving yards