Diggin’ deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 3 betting market

Don’t apologize for a winner.

After a week when I found myself backing both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Tennessee Titans, we still came out profitable with three wins and two losses. In case you were wondering, those teams each fell a mere 24.5 points short of covering the number.

But I’m not apologizing.

You could make the argument that Jets +6.5 should have been a loser last Sunday. The Browns led 30-17 with just over a minute to play only to watch the 2022 version of Joe Flacco channel his inner 2012 Joe Flacco, sparking New York to a stunning 31-30 victory. In case you were wondering, Browns DC Joe Woods is the same Joe Woods who was the secondary coach of Denver’s “No Fly Zone” during that 2012 season when Flacco delivered us the “Mile-High Miracle” by torching the Broncos defensive backs.

Again, I’m not apologizing.

With something as difficult as sports betting, we’ll gladly accept a lucky break whenever it’s presented. Anyone who follows this column closely knows it’s only a matter of time until I come crashing back down to earth. But for now I’m going to enjoy my winnings.

Next, I’ll break down my three favorite sides and totals in the NFL. Check the breakout box for my full betting card, which includes three college games.

Lions at Vikings, 11 a.m. Sunday

These teams can’t guard each other. The Vikings’ defense rarely – if ever – gets pressure into the offensive backfield. Now they’re facing one of the best offensive lines in the game along with an explosive running back in D’Andre Swift. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has his deficiencies, but those stem from having pressure in his face. As discussed, this won’t be a problem Sunday because the Minnesota pass rush (if you can call it that) doesn’t get in anyone’s face.

This total has actually been bet down from the opening number and I see the logic. It’s probably something like: if the Vikings can’t stop the run, then the Lions will just possess the ball for most of the game and eat up the clock. However, I believe the Minnesota front is so bad that even if Detroit hands the ball off 40-plus times the Lions will still score at a torrid pace. Couple this with the fact that Detroit has the slowest secondary I’ve ever seen and an average-at-best pass rush, and you have a recipe for points – lots of them. If Kirk Cousins has a comfy pocket, which he will, he will hit Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for chunk plays all day long. This over is going to hit before the fourth quarter.

Pick: over 52.5

Ravens at Patriots, 11 a.m. Sunday

Baltimore has an alarming number of injuries, especially in the secondary. Obviously this is less than ideal for the Ravens because it allows the other team to do cool things, like pass the ball down field and score points. This was a huge problem last week when the Ravens blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead against the Dolphins. It will be a problem again this week because Baltimore will be unable to exploit New England’s biggest weakness, which is a group of wide receivers that struggles to create separation.

I also worry about Baltimore’s offense. Last week the Ravens’ point total was bolstered by a kickoff returned for a touchdown, and two long offensive plays that were enabled by severely blown coverages from a Dolphins’ team that dials up a psychotic number of Cover-0 blitzes. I don’t see those quick-strike scores happening against a Bill Belichick defense and I think the Patriots keep it close with a chance to win it at the end.

Pick: Patriots +2.5

Saints at Panthers, 11 a.m. Sunday

For whatever reason, Matt Rhule’s Panthers know how to move the ball against the Saints. The two teams split their meetings last season. Carolina dominated the first game and even during a 33-7 New Orleans rout of Carolina, the Panthers were only out-gained by 27 yards and 0.1 yards per play. What did them in was losing the turnover battle 5-0. New Orleans is also poised for a possible let down as the Saints are coming off two tight games against heated division rivals.

For this bet to get home we need Baker Mayfield to take better care of the ball than Jameis Winston, who will be playing with a broken back. That’s a good spot to be in.

Pick: Panthers +2.5