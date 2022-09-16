Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Week 2 betting market

What if I told you there's a chance the Bills don't go undefeated? I get to that in a bit.

You’ve got to love Week 1 of the NFL season.

In a sport that boasts parity year after year, some clichés and platitudes never become stale.

Dan Campbell’s Detroit squad remains a covering machine. Winning games is still another story, but man, do they try.

No lead is safe when you’re playing Atlanta, especially when it’s the Falcons who are leading.

And even though Russell Wilson is no longer the quarterback in Seattle, the Seahawks appear to be incapable of ever playing a normal game.

Justin Herbert sure looks like a transcendent talent, but that pick-6 against the Chiefs on Thursday night had more than a few shades of Philip Rivers. I know that was Week 2, but I had to wedge that in there somehow.

Week 1 is also the week of over-reactions.

That’s probably because one of two things occur during a given matchup.

In some cases our preconceived notion of a team is reinforced. When we are proven correct, we tend to feel like geniuses.

Who doesn’t like being able to predict the future?

Other times we’re proven to be incorrect. How could it be this game with 22 human beings on the field playing with a funny-shaped ball didn’t go exactly as I thought?

Deep down, we know the truth is actually probably somewhere in the middle.

But we’ve waited seven months for this and gosh darn it, we’ve earned the right to be irrational.

And that’s where our edge lies in Week 2.

Which teams that disappointed during Week 1 are due for some positive regression? Which teams that looked like world beaters are coming back to earth?

I am going through three NFL over-reactions I want to fade.

Check the breakout box for my full card, which includes a couple college picks.

The Jets can’t win with Joe Flacco

That actually might be true. But, the Browns are laying 6.5 and Jacoby Brissett is still their quarterback. This is a bet on the Jets run defense and a fade of Brissett. Last week, the Jets held Baltimore – a run-first team like Cleveland – to just 63 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson didn’t light it up through the air, either, as he totaled 211 passing yards while leading the Ravens to only 13 first downs. Unfortunately for New York, Jackson was good for three touchdowns through the air, completing TD passes of 17, 25 and 55 yards en route to a 24-9 win. If the Jets are able to run back last week’s game plan and contain the Browns ground attack, I do not anticipate Brissett being able to do the heavy lifting for that offense.

Pick: Jets +6.5

Has the game passed Bill Belichick by?

The fact that New England was rushing Jahlani Tavai off the edge and still had a decent pass rush last week against Miami is enough for me to say Belichick’s still got it. Speaking of a pass rush, the Pats face a sieve of an offensive line as they head to Pittsburgh. So I expect the New England defense to live in the Steelers' backfield. New England’s offense is a concern for me, even if the Steelers will be without 2021 defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. But Pittsburgh’s offense isn’t anything to write home about. This will be a game that comes down to one dumb mistake or a weird special-teams play. If that’s indeed the case, give me Belichick, who probably is still a good coach.

Pick: Patriots -2.5

The Bills are going 20-0

Let’s pump the breaks here. The Bills are very good, but had an ideal Week 1 matchup against a Rams team who is still trying to figure out its reconfigured O-line. Well, the Titans have something LA does not: sand in the pants. Tennessee will have no problem matching Buffalo’s physicality in the trenches on either side of the football. I also think the Titans have been unfairly downgraded after a fluky loss to the giants last week, and I think the Bills have been upgraded too much.

Pick: Titans +9.5