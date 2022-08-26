Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL futures market — Part 2

We love it when a plan comes together.

In part one of this season’s column about NFL win totals, we looked at teams we liked to go over their projected win total, with the intention of circling back to the board in late August to bet teams we liked to go under.

A quick refresher on our logic – there are 32 teams who each play 17 games. That’s a total of 272 games, and thus 272 possible wins to be distributed throughout the league. In seasons when two or more teams have a tie as part of their record, that total drops. But the total can never exceed 272.

In May, if you visited Sports Bet Montana and add up the win total for every NFL team, that number was 269. Thus, there was slight value looking for overs.

Now after casual bettors – but perhaps die-hard fans – have placed their futures bets on their favorite team to go over the projected total, numbers have moved.

As of Friday if you visited Sports Bet Montana and added up the win total for every team, that number was 273. So there is now slight value betting unders.

Below I will discuss why I am fading certain teams this season. I’ll also have a pick for Week 0 of the college football season because what would a betting column be without a pick on a meaningful football game?

Tennessee Titans

I’m not quite sure how the Titans won 12 games last season. Of the teams that won 11 or more games last year, Tennessee boasted the worst point differential at +65. Of the teams who won 10 or more games, only the injury-plagued 49ers and off-field-drama-plagued Raiders were worse. Additionally, the Titans only outgained their opponents by 94 total yards over the course of a 17-game season.

To top it off, the Titans were also playing in by far the weakest division in the NFL, the AFC South.

These differentials aren’t necessarily bad, but you’d like to see more efficiency from a 12-win team. Moral of the story is that the Titans were lucky and we don't expect that good fortune to carry over into another season.

And their strategy this year is to just run it back, only they’ll have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league. The No. 1 and No. 2 wide outs, respectively, are Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks. Both are nursing injuries and Woods is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the middle of the 2021 season for the Rams.

Derrick Henry has too many miles on those tires to carry this team again.

Pick: Under 9.5 wins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I don’t have much to this handicap other that I think we are selling high on a 45-year-old quarterback who will be playing behind a questionable offensive line.

Ali Marpet retired during the offseason, Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury, and last week Tristan Wirfs left practice with an oblique injury.

Brady will be without his go-to short-yardage receivers as Chris Godwin works his way back from an ACL tear and Antonio Brown retired mid-game against the Jets late in the 2021 season.

12 wins is a lot, especially in the NFC South where I think both the Saints and Panthers are significantly better than they were last season if they can avoid injuries.

Pick: Under 11.5 wins

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 10:30 a.m. in Dublin, Ireland

When is Nebraska going to be priced appropriately to begin the season? Apparently, not this season … again.

Just because the narrative almost every year is that Huskers coach Scott Frost is coaching for his job doesn’t mean they’re actually going to play well.

During Frost’s tenure at Nebraska, season openers have gone as follows: five-point loss to Colorado (2018), 14-point win against South Alabama is a game during which they were outgained 314-276 (2019), 35-point loss to Ohio State (2020) and an eight-point loss to Illinois last season.

This is a squad that has been historically sloppy, especially during the early part of the season under Frost.

Northwestern is coming in off a down year in 2021 when they were one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the country. This year the Wildcats return nine starters on offense, including 1,000-yard rusher Evan Hull and O-lineman Peter Skoronski. The Football Writers Association of America has Skoronski on their 2022 Outland Trophy preseason watch list for 2022. They also add transfer QB Ryan Hillinski, whose experience and arm talent will certainly give them a boost under center.

I trust that Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald will have his team buttoned up and ready to go to begin the season, which will be especially important with the game being played across the pond in Dublin, Ireland.

I’m taking all the points and putting a little on the Wildcats to win this one outright.

Picks: Northwestern +10.5 and ML +300