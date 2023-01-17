Fields of Dreams: CCSLL fundraising for Longfellow complex improvements

While the steady interest in youth softball in Butte has lasted for many years, the boom of the Copper City Softball Little League has been a success since its inception in 2017.

“When we started the league, we had 96 girls play,” CCSLL president Kate McGree said. “Our league ranged from ages 4 to 16. We had 12 teams. Last season, we had over 280 girls play and 27 teams. So, to say that we have seen growth is an understatement. It has been awesome.”

With the constant growth over the five-year span, McGree said the growth in the league has been something the community can be proud of.

“What we are most proud of is that we have seen more growth in our older girls’ leagues,” McGree said. “These girls are starting with us, and they are staying with us. For the first time last season, we had a senior girls’ league. We had girls ages 13 to 16 and teams in that division. We actually had so many teams that we didn’t have enough fields. So, Butte-Silver Bow allowed us to use one of the fields at Copper Mountain a couple of nights a week.”

The exponential interest in the softball community has grown to the point where facilities need to be upgraded at the Longfellow Complex located at the corner of Wynne and Cleveland avenues.

Those who see the young women that play on the fields know that the field are not in the best condition. Hardened dirt and infield vegetation make for a hazardous playing surface and bad hops galore. Rainouts make for difficult re-scheduling.

“With our growth and these fields, we have two games per week, Monday through Thursday,” McGree said. “It is a tight schedule, with games being at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Every field is full every night. A rain out just wipes out everything.”

The volunteers of CCSLL do the best that they can to make the fields playable. Thus, the league is working on a capital campaign for upgrades to the facilities. From the replacement of dirt on Ed and Helen Austin Fields to the roof on the concession stand, the CCSLL needs your help.

CCSLL is in the midst of a facility capital campaign, with the main focus of the fundraising focused on the extraction of the old dirt and installation of new drainage systems and new dirt.

“The dig down will be a minimum of 12 inches,” Water and Engineering Technologies (WET) senior engineer Anthony Laslovich said. “We are going to come out and survey the fields to see if there is a big drop off from one side to the other. If you can imagine if there is 10 inches of drop and we dig out 12 inches and it rains, there would be two inches of capacity on one end. One end may have 18 inches and the other may have 12 inches. We have to have a level sub-base.”

The base layer will be a foundation that will allow water to pass through while maintaining a safe playing surface.

“The lower six inches will be an inch-and-a-half crushed rock, than a fabric layer between, and a decomposed granite mix,” Laslovich said. That’s more of a confining layer to ensure that the decomposed granite mix doesn’t mix with an inch-and-a-half gravel. It will allow water to go through. It will be a permeable fabric.”

The project will be a task, especially with the ever-changing winter weather in Butte.

“On a volume basis, it is 400 yards per field, based on cubic bank yards for the ground volume,” Laslovich said. “At first, we looked at digging six inches due to budgetary limited effort. Due to fundraising being successful, it will allow us to do it properly and go down the proper 12 inches.”

The initial fundraising goal for the project was set at $50,000.

“The cost is $30-$35,000 with the dirt effort alone, excluding base updates and other improvements,” Laslovich said. “The dugout improvements would be separate as well.”

The dugouts need upgrades, the fencing around all three fields at the complex are in slight disrepair, the rest rooms are not functional, and the concession stand needs roof repair.

“Once we looked into it, we think that we can salvage the majority of what is there, including the roof of the concession stand,” Laslovich said. “There are some penetrations that need replaced and rubber boots. That looks very promising. We have been working with Butte-Silver Bow County on the bathrooms and they scoped all of the pipes a few days ago. We are going down the path of getting that all put together.”

“The inside of the bathrooms needs updating, including the floors,” McGree added. “One of the contractors looked at the inside of the concession stand and suggested that we paint it copper and gray, and make it look nice. That part of it is more cosmetic. The inside is very, very old. We would love shelving. Again, that stuff is low priority at this point. The safety issues for the girls are our top priority.”

The CCSLL is working with Butte-Silver Bow, local engineering firms and contracting companies to develop a plan for the new infield dirt, complete with an updated drainage system.

“The discussion initially started with getting one of the fields done,” Laslovich said. “This community comes forward, and we have been able to look at doing two of the fields.”

Since starting the league five years ago, a new scoreboard has been the only upgrade on the complex.

“The new scoreboard has been the only upgrade to the fields since we started this league five years ago,” McGree said. “Two years ago, Dream Big Foundation, through their generosity, donated that new scoreboard to us. Truly, if you look out here, it is the diamond in the rough. You wouldn’t believe the excitement when we put that scoreboard up last summer. We were all excited because it was something that had our name on it. It was new, and the girls were so excited. We would love to put a scoreboard behind it to face the other field as well.”

Even though the league does not have the updated amenities that Stodden Park has, the community has been supportive of CCSLL and their endeavors in the Longfellow project.

“The community support has been overwhelming and very cool,” McGree said. “The support that these girls have been getting is amazing. I feel we are just helping it along. These little girls are the reason why we do all of this.”

Butte-Silver Bow District 3 commissioner Hattie Thatcher’s contribution to sports in Butte is a testament to the talent that is here in town. Having played on Longfellow Fields and Stodden Park, Thatcher was a three-time all-state softball player at Butte High. Thatcher also played four years of basketball at Montana Tech. Hattie’s father, Bill “Chunky” Thatcher, coached softball at Butte High School and is currently the head coach at Butte Central Catholic High School.

“Hattie has been a star player in Butte forever,” McGree said. “She has been involved with Little League Softball since day one, as a player, as a coach, and as a supporter. She’s been to the Little League World Series. Her dad is a high school coach. They are avid supporters of softball in Butte.”

As to the presence of softball in Butte, Thatcher believes that the sport continues to thrive in town.

“It is an awakening to the community. Girls’ softball is alive and well here in Butte, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Thatcher said. “We have opportunities for everyone in this community. For Kate, the (Copper City Softball) board, and WET putting this all together, and working with Butte-Silver Bow hand-in-hand. It is a really good opportunity for the girls and the community to have something really nice.”

The Longfellow Fields and Facilities project will involve local firms.

“When we started this, we met with Butte-Silver Bow chief executive (J.P.) Gallagher, Parks and Recreation director Bob Lazzari,” Laslovich said. “They have been more than supportive on backing whatever we need, and we are going through the proper channels. The Public Works department has jumped in and make sure that we have sanitary sewer services and checking their own facilities.”

“Butte-Silver Bow has been fabulous to work with in all of this,” McGree said. “Everything that we are doing here is local. WET, Hollow Contracting, Custom Construction…everything that we will do will be local.”

CCSLL’s deadline to secure funding for the complex’s improvements to be in place for the start of the 2023 season is February 15. While the deadline is between four weeks away, the group needs your help with donations to the project.

“It shows our community, it’s a “thank you.” It’s a thank you for supporting us and we’re here to stay,” McGree said. “I think they know that now after year five. It’s not about us, it is about the girls. Thank you for investing in the girls.”

The Longfellow project not only benefits the Copper City Softball Little League, it also helps bring tourism dollars to Butte during the summer.

“Butte’s travel team is the Mining City Magic, which Kate is also a part of,” Thatcher said. “Her daughter plays, and they host a tournament every year. Copper City Softball is generous to let them host the tournament here (at Longfellow). It brings people to town. It is another beneficial thing about this project. The older girls get to play at Stodden, where it’s a beautiful complex now. For them to come over here and get the same playing experience, it’s an opportunity like no other.”

While the league is working on raising capital for the complex’s improvements, CCSLL registration for the 2023 season opened on Jan. 9 and will go through March 12. The late registration period ranges from March 13 through March 26, with the fees increasing by $25 during the two-week late period.

“We’re in a generation where kids aren’t sticking with things as much as they used to and they aren’t as active in recreational sports,” Thatcher said. “For them to continue to grow and to keep these girls going for several years in a row that is important for everybody.”

For more information on the project, please visit http://www.coppercitysoftball.com and click on the facility capital campaign at the top right of the page.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to: Copper City Softball Little League, P.O Box 3742, Butte, MT., 59702.