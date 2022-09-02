Diggin’ deep: Looking for an edge in Week 1 of the college football season

Was I surprised when Scott Frost’s Huskers elected to attempt an onside kick up by 11 in the third quarter last Saturday against Northwestern?

Yes, as a matter of fact, I was.

Was I surprised that Frost figured out how to let another season-opener slip away as head coach at Nebraska?

Nope, I can’t say I was.

Last week cashed in Northwestern +10.5 and Northwestern moneyline at +300. The main component of the handicap was Frost’s shortcomings as the Huskers' coach, especially early in the season.

Another thing we highlighted was the Wildcats’ continuity, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

Continuity will be another common theme this week as we dive into Week 1 of the college football season and try to build on a 2-0 record.

Rutgers at Boston College, 10 a.m. Saturday

You better believe we’re starting the day off with a stinker AND betting the over.

The Eagles are coming off a lackluster 2021 when their starting QB Phil Jurkovec missed most of the season with a hand injury. Now expected to be fully healthy, Jurkovec is projected to be one of the top NFL prospects at quarterback in the college ranks during the 2022 season. Boston College also returns 1,000-yard rusher Pat Garwo and receiver Zay Flowers, who racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2021.This leads me to believe they'll be able to put up points.

I don’t have a lot of confidence in the Eagles defense, however, so it’s really tough to bet on them to cover. It isn’t clear what Rutgers will be able to do offensively, but with senior Noah Verdal back at QB I think the Scarlet Knights have the capability to get to 21 points. If that happens, I think this total is going over.

Pick: Over 48.5

Oregon at Georgia, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

If you didn’t projectile vomit at the window betting Rutgers-BC to go over, this will certainly make you lose your lunch. We’re betting on Bo Nix on the road! Buckle up.

At least we can take solace in the fact that Nix isn’t favored. In fact, he and the Ducks are catching 17.5. That’s too many points for this Georgia team to cover, especially after the Bulldogs lost 15 players from their 2021 championship roster. Of those 15, five were defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Sure, Kirby Smart and the Dogs can certainly reload with new recruits, but it could be hard for that unfamiliar unit to gel early in the season. And facing a dual-threat QB like Nix — who's playing behind what should be a solid offensive line — will make things more difficult because timing and anticipation become immensely important.

Finally, first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning served under Kirby Smart at Georgia for four years before arriving in Eugene. He was defensive coordinator for three of those seasons. With Smart being a defensive-minded coach, one would tend to think he had a great bond with his defensive play caller. If Georgia does come out and jump on Oregon, I don’t think the Bulldogs will be inclined to run up the score.

Pick: Oregon +17.5

Florida State at LSU, 5:30 p.m. Sunday

I don’t have much of a read on this game other than the fact that it’ll be the first game of the Brian Kelly era at LSU. I don’t doubt that he will find success as coach of the Tigers, but I do wonder if it’ll take him a quarter or two to gain his sea legs. Conversely, the Seminoles already have a game under their collective belt. Yes, it was against an inferior FCS opponent, but those live-game reps matter. Don’t be surprised if Florida State looks a tad more synced up out of the gates.

Pick: Florida State +1.5, 1st half